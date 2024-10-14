Bengals 'lean on defense,' Joe Burrow vs. Giants, improve to 2-4

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ran for 55 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown run, in a win over the New York Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow opened the game with a 47-yard rushing touchdown, but said the Cincinnati Bengals needed to lean on their defense to beat the New York Giants and earn just their second win in six weeks. The Giants out-gained the Bengals 309-304 in total yards, but found the end zone just once in the 17-7 loss Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. They also held advantages of 24-13 in first downs and of about eight minutes in time of possession. Advertisement

"Fortunately, we were able to lean on the defense," Burrow told reporters. "It was great to see them step up like that. They needed that one. We needed that one.

"But going forward, I know I am going to have to be better and I know we're going to have to be better on offense."

Burrow completed 19 of 28 passes for 208 yards, with no passing scores or turnovers. Running back Chase Brown ran for 53 yards on 10 carries, including a 30-yard touchdown run.

Bengals linebacker Germain Pratt intercepted Giants quarterback Daniel Jones in the red zone in the first half. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson sacked Jones twice.

"I think you can name a lot of people on that defense that really stepped up," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "Three turnovers on downs, the turnover and just a lot of big plays. They got some. That's how their offense operates. ... But our defense stepped up at the right times."

Burrow opened the scoring on a third-and-18 play from the Giants 47-yard line. The star quarterback took a shotgun snap and stepped back in the pocket. He then jolted forward, slicing through linemen and reaching the secondary. Burrow stretched out his legs down the right flank and ended the play with a dive into the end zone to put an exclamation point on the longest run of his career.

Neither team scored again until Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. ended a 16-play, 79-yard drive with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 5:48 remaining in the third quarter.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made a 37-yard field goal about five minutes later. Brown went on to find the end zone on his 30-yard run with 1:52 remaining, followed by a McPherson extra point, for the final points of the night.

Tracy registered 107 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches. Jones completed 22 of 41 passes for 205 yards and an interception. He also ran for 56 yards on 11 carries.

The Bengals (2-4) will face the Cleveland Browns (1-5) in an AFC North division matchup at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Cleveland. The Giants (2-4) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (3-2) in an NFC East division clash at 1 p.m. Sunday at MetLife Stadium.