Tolbert, Mooney among 5 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers

1 of 5 | Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (R) rolls into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Jalen Tolbert and Darnell Mooney are among my five must-start wide receivers for Week 6 of the fantasy football campaign. CeeDee Lamb leads my Week 6 Top 50 rankings, which are listed below. Ja'Marr Chase, D.J. Moore, Chris Godwin and Amon-Ra St. Brown also land inside the Top 5 of my rankings. Advertisement

Terry McLaurin, Drake London, Zay Flowers, Stefon Diggs and A.J. Brown join those pass catchers in my Top 10. McLaurin, Calvin Ridley and Rome Odunze join Tolbert and Mooney as my five must-start plays.

Those who roster Brown, Davante Adams and other players dealing with injuries should monitor their status before plugging them into starting lineups. Nico Collins, who leads the NFL in receiving yards -- but was placed on injured reserve Wednesday -- and Malik Nabers -- who remains in the concussion protocol -- should be benched.

Wide receivers from the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings also should be benched or dropped, as those teams serve Week 6 byes. Players from the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, who played Thursday, were removed from my rankings.

Players also will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries. My free agent targets article for Week 6 is available here. My weekly running back and quarterback rankings can be found here.

Terry McLaurin

McLaurin most likely should never leave lineups, but will be an especially effective play in Week 6 when his Washington Commanders take on the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have the No. 1 defense in the NFL, but are primarily great at stopping the run. They allowed the second-most passing yards in the NFL through five weeks.

The Ravens allowed the third-most fantasy points and receiving yards -- 193.6 per game -- and tied for allowing the second-most touchdown catches -- 1.6 per game -- to wide receivers so far this season. They also just surrendered a combined 19 catches for 276 and four touchdowns to Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 5.

McLaurin totaled a season-high 112 yards on four catches last week. He hauled in touchdowns in Week 3 and Week 4. He also recorded at least 100 receiving yards in two of his last three appearances.

The Commanders veteran, who is averaging 7.2 targets per game, should again be a top target in Week 6. Look for another 100-yard, one-score performance from McLaurin, who sits at No. 6 in my rankings.

Darnell Mooney

Mooney is the No. 20 option in my Week 6 rankings. The Atlanta Falcons playmaker was the No. 20 fantasy football wide receiver through the first five weeks of the season in terms of points per game.

Mooney was the No. 3 option in Week 5, trailing only Ja'Marr Chase and teammate Drake London. He also tied his a career-high, with 16 targets in Week 5, when he hauled in nine catches for 105 yards and two scores.

Mooney totaled 37 targets over his last four appearances. He also scored three touchdowns during that span.

This week, Mooney and the Falcons will face a Carolina Panthers defense that tied for allowing the second-most touchdowns -- 1.6 per game -- to wide receivers through five weeks. They also just surrendered 10 catches, 145 yards and two scores to Chicago Bears wide receivers D.J. Moore and Rome Odunze in Week 5.

Mooney can be plugged in as a low-end WR2 or high-end WR3.

Jalen Tolbert

Tolbert is another player worthy of WR2/WR3 consideration in Week 6. The Dallas Cowboys playmaker was the No. 12 player at his position in Week 5, when he totaled seven catches for 87 yards and a score on 10 targets in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tolbert's role grew last week because of Brandin Cooks' injury absence. His increased usage should continue with Cooks on injured reserve.

This week, Tolbert and the Cowboys will face a Detroit Lions defense that allowed a league-high 19.5 catches and 218.3 receiving yards and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers so far this season.

I expect this game to be a shootout, with Tolbert seeing another 10 targets. Tolbert, my No. 24 option, is a near lock for at least 60 receiving yards and could be a Top 20 play if he reaches the end zone.

Rome Odunze

Odunze is a bit of a dart-throw fantasy football option in Week 6. The Chicago Bears rookie was a Top 50 option last week, when he hauled in five catches for 40 yards.

Odunze, who logged at least three targets in every game this season, totaled 25 over his last four games. This week, the Bears will face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who allowed the most fantasy points, second-most receiving yards -- 210.4 per game -- and tied for allowing the third-most catches -- 16.4 per game -- to wide receivers so far this season.

Odunze should catch at least five passes for 60 yards in this matchup. He also has a great shot to find the end zone. He is my No. 30 play and can be plugged in as a WR3.

Calvin Ridley

Ridley was not a Top 50 wide receiver -- in terms of points per game -- through the first five weeks of 2024, but deserves starting consideration in Week 6. Ridley and the Tennessee Titans are set to face an Indianapolis Colts defense that surrendered the sixth-most receiving yards -- 180.2 per game -- to wide receivers through five weeks.

The Colts also just allowed a combined nine catches for 210 yards and a score to Jaguars wide receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Christian Kirk. They also allowed at least 100 yards and/or a touchdown to at least one wide receiver in every game this season.

Ridley, my No. 31 option, is a risky play, but I expect at least 50 yards and a score from the Titans target in this great matchup.

Week 6 wide receiver rankings

1. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. DET

2. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals at NYG

3. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. JAX

4. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions at DAL

6. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at BAL

7. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

8. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens vs. WAS

9. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans at NE

10. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CLE

11. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO

12. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CHI

13. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts at TEN

14. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers vs. ARI

15. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals at GB

16. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals at NYG

17. Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

18. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. CLE

19. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at LV

20. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons at CAR

21. Darius Slayton, New York Giants vs. CIN

22. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets vs. BUF

23. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions at DAL

24. Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys vs. DET

25. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns at PHI

26. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders vs. PIT

27. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

28. Tank Dell, Houston Texans at NE

29. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CHI

30. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. JAX

31. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans vs. IND

32. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints vs. TB

33. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos vs. LAC

34. Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants vs. CIN

35. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns at PHI

36. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers at DEN

37. Allen Lazard, New York Jets vs. BUF

38. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans vs. IND

39. Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers vs. ATL

40. Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts at TEN

41. Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears vs. JAX

42. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers vs. ARI

43. Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers vs. ARI

44. Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders vs. PIT

45. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals at GB

46. Demario Douglas, New England Patriots vs. HOU

47. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens vs. WAS

48. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills at NYJ

49. Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals at NYG

50. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts at TEN

