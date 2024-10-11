Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 11, 2024 / 9:11 AM

Purdy, Kittle, Samuel carry San Francisco 49ers past Seattle Seahawks

By Alex Butler
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle scored two second-half touchdowns in a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in Seattle. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
1 of 5 | San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle scored two second-half touchdowns in a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday in Seattle. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy connected with George Kittle on two touchdown passes, while Deebo Samuel totaled 117 yards from scrimmage and a score to propel a win over the Seattle Seahawks and push the San Francisco 49ers back to .500.

Purdy completed 18 of 28 passes for 255 yards and three scores in the 36-24 win Thursday at Lumen Field in Seattle. Samuel caught three passes for 102 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown grab. Kittle hauled in five catches for 58 yards, including his two second-half scores.

Advertisement

"I feel like we did take a step in the right direction, for sure," Purdy told reporters. "We are always going to have stuff that we are going to be hard on ourselves [about] and need to grow and get better at, but I really think that we all, as a team, came together and found a way."

Advertisement

The 49ers out-gained the Seahawks 483 to 358 in total yards, including a 228 to 52 margin on the ground. They also had a six-minute edge in time of possession and won the turnover battle 3-0.

Kicker Matthew Wright made a 25-yard field goal on the game's opening drive and the 49ers never looked back. Purdy and Samuel connected on their 76-yard score 1:30 into the second quarter. Wright then made two more second-quarter field goals and the 49ers led 16-3 at halftime.

Purdy engineered a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive out of the locker room. He hit Kittle with a 10-yard toss to end that possession.

The Seahawks found the end zone for the first time just seconds later, when Laviska Shenault Jr. returned the resulting kickoff for a 97-yard score.

Running back Kenneth Walker went on to end a 13-play, 94-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, cutting the Seahawks deficit to six points at the end of the third quarter.

Advertisement

Geno Smith and the Seahawks went on to get an opportunity to make the score even closer early in the fourth, but the veteran quarterback threw an interception to cornerback Renardo Green with less than eight minutes remaining.

Purdy threw his second touchdown pass to Kittle less than three minutes later and the 49ers took a 29-17 advantage with 6:20 remaining.

Smith then threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett with less than two minutes remaining. Rookie running back Isaac Guerendo responded with a 76-yard run on the first play of the next drive. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk ran for a 6-yard score two plays later to effectively seal the victory.

Smith and the Seahawks reached the 49ers 39-yard line on their final drive, which ended with an incompletion into the end zone on fourth down.

Smith completed 30 of 52 passes for 312 yards, a score and two interceptions in the loss. Walker logged 69 yards from scrimmage and a score on 22 touches for the Seahawks.

Running back Jordan Mason, who totaled 82 yards from scrimmage on 10 touches, sustained a shoulder injury in the win. Coach Kyle Shanahan said he was still available "in case of emergency." Guerendo totaled 99 yards on 10 carries.

"Our goal was to be locked in, no matter what the score was, and I thought our guys played like that," Shanahan said of Thursday's effort.

The 49ers (3-3) will host the Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) on Oct. 20 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks (3-3) will face the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Oct. 20 in Atlanta.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cousins, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 6
NFL // 21 hours ago
Cousins, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 6
MIAMI, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Kirk Cousins and Caleb Williams are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 6.
Chase Brown among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 1 day ago
Chase Brown among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Chase Brown is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 6.
Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6
NFL // 2 days ago
Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6
MIAMI, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Tank Bigsby, Tyron Tracy Jr. and Rico Dowdle are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season.
Tolbert, Mooney among 5 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 1 day ago
Tolbert, Mooney among 5 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Jalen Tolbert and Darnell Mooney are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 6 of the fantasy football campaign.
Houston Texans place NFL receiving yards leader Nico Collins on injured reserve
NFL // 1 day ago
Houston Texans place NFL receiving yards leader Nico Collins on injured reserve
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans placed wide receiver Nico Collins, who leads the NFL in receiving yards, on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Collins is now out for at least four games.
New York Jets fire coach Robert Saleh after 2-3 start
NFL // 2 days ago
New York Jets fire coach Robert Saleh after 2-3 start
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The New York Jets fired coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start to their 2024 NFL season, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Patrick Mahomes helps Kansas City Chiefs stay perfect; quarterback Derek Carr injured
NFL // 3 days ago
Patrick Mahomes helps Kansas City Chiefs stay perfect; quarterback Derek Carr injured
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes totaled 331 yards through the air and Kareem Hunt eclipsed 100 on the ground to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints and improve their record to a perfect 5-0.
Josh Allen, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 5
NFL // 3 days ago
Josh Allen, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 5
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane were among the NFL players injured in Week 5.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to evacuate to New Orleans as Hurricane Milton nears
NFL // 3 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to evacuate to New Orleans as Hurricane Milton nears
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate operations to New Orleans as Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida's west coast, the team announced Monday.
New England Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers faces assault, weapon, drug charges
NFL // 3 days ago
New England Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers faces assault, weapon, drug charges
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- New England Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested and faces assault, drug and weapon-related charges, police in Braintree, Mass., announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tolbert, Mooney among 5 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
Tolbert, Mooney among 5 must-start Week 6 fantasy football wide receivers
Chase Brown among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football running backs
Chase Brown among 4 must-start Week 6 fantasy football running backs
Cousins, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 6
Cousins, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 6
Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6
Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6
Pohlad family to sell MLB's Minnesota Twins
Pohlad family to sell MLB's Minnesota Twins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement