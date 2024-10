Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (R) totaled 32 catches for a league-high 567 yards and scored three touchdowns through the first five weeks of the 2024 NFL season. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans placed wide receiver Nico Collins, who leads the NFL in receiving yards, on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. Collins, who is now out for at least four games, totaled 567 yards and three scores on 32 catches through the first five weeks of the season. Advertisement

The fourth-year pass catcher totaled two catches for 78 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown, in the Texans' win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Houston. He injured his right hamstring while making the touchdown catch and did not return to the game.

With Collins out of the lineup, Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs will be the Texans' top wide receivers. Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, John Metchie III and Steven Sims are the other wide receivers on the Texans roster.

The Texans also signed wide receiver Jared Wayne to their practice squad. They released defensive tackle Marcus Harris from the squad and signed tight end Teagan Qutoriano from the Chicago Bears' practice squad to their active roster..

The Texans will face the New England Patriots in their Week 6 matchup at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. They will face the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets in their next three games.

Advertisement

Collins will be eligible to return to the Texans active roster in Week 10, when the Texans host the Detroit Lions on Nov. 10 in Houston.