Fantasy football: Bigsby, Tracy, Dowdle among top add/drops for Week 6

1 of 5 | Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle should maintain fantasy football RB2 status for the rest of the season. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Tank Bigsby, Tyron Tracy Jr. and Rico Dowdle are among my fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season. Justin Fields, Wan'Dale Robinson and Jaylen Wright are among my other targets. Advertisement

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings should be benched or dropped, as those teams are on bye in Week 6. Check out my list of waiver-wire targets below if you need replacement options.

Injuries, breakout performances and other factors have cleared the way for several players to warrant a spot on fantasy football team benches or maybe even in starting lineups.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 6:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins; RB | Tyrone Tracy Jr., Tank Bigsby, Rico Dowdle; WR | Wan'Dale Robinson, Darnell Mooney; TE | Tyler Conklin; D/ST | Philadelphia Eagles; K | Jake Elliott

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Daniel Jones; RB | Jaylen Wright, Ty Chandler, Trey Sermon; WR | Josh Downs, Ladd McConkey; TE | Dalton Schultz; D/ST | Los Angeles Chargers; K | Cameron Dicker

TOP DROPS

QB | Aaron Rodgers; RB | Ezekiel Elliott; WR | Brandin Cooks; TE | Noah Fant; D/ST | Miami Dolphins; K | Jason Sanders

QUARTERBACK

Justin Fields was a Top-10 quarterback in fantasy points per game over the last four weeks. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback threw for 312 yards and accounted for three touchdowns in Week 4. He followed that performance with two passing scores in Week 5 for his third-consecutive game with at least two total touchdowns.

This week, the Steelers will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who just surrendered 206 passing yards, two passing scores and a rushing touchdown to Bo Nix. The Raiders also allowed 319 yards to Andy Dalton in Week 3.

I expect Fields to provide Top 10 value once again in Week 6. He is a great bye-week replacement.

RUNNING BACK

This week's waiver wire is full of capable running backs, including Tank Bigsby, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Rico Dowdle. I would add as many lottery-ticket type running backs to your roster as possible in hopes of finding an electric starter.

Bigsby received 13 carries, compared to Jacksonville Jaguars starter Travis Etienne's six in Week 5. He turned those totes into 101 rushing yards and two scores. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Etienne remains the starter, but Bigsby should continue to get touches and be an asset for his fantasy football stock holders. He is worth adding to rosters, but might be a risky start based on potential workload and matchup.

Tracy is another player coming off an explosive Week 5 performance. The New York Giants rookie received his first start on Sunday and produced 129 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Giants veteran Devin Singletary was sidelined with a groin injury in Week 5 and could soon return, but coach Brian Daboll hinted that Tracy likely earned a larger role going forward.

Tracy can immediately be plugged in as an RB2 or flex play if Singletary sits out again in Week 6. He also could maintain that status if he ends up winning the starting job. Until then, he should be rostered in all leagues, but only started in good matchups.

Dowdle was among my must-add running backs for the last few weeks because of his consistent workload. The Dallas Cowboys running back provided his best fantasy football performance of the season in Week 5, when he totaled 114 yards from scrimmage and a score on 22 touches in a win over the Steelers.

He should be on the RB2 radar on a weekly basis.

WIDE RECEIVER

Wan'Dale Robinson is among my wide receiver targets for Week 5. The New York Giants pass catcher totaled at least six catches in four of his five appearances this season. He also reached the end zone in two of his last four games.

Robinson has yet to eclipse 71 yards in any of his appearances, but is seeing enough targets to warrant a spot start, especially in points-per-reception formats.

This week, the Giants also will take on a Cincinnati Bengals defense that just surrendered 169 yards and a score on 11 catches to Baltimore Ravens wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman. The Bengals also allowed two touchdown catches to Carolina Panthers wide receivers in Week 4 and a 100-yard, one-score performance to Terry McLaurin in Week 3.

Robinson is a near lock for at least eight targets. I also expect the Giants pass catcher to total at least 80 receiving yards.

TIGHT END

Tyler Conklin needs to be on rosters in leagues that require starting tight ends. The New York Jets pass catcher caught a season-high six passes in Week 5. He also totaled 23 targets over the last three weeks. Conklin has yet to find the end zone, but continues to be involved in the Jets' offense.

Like most tight ends, he is a touchdown-or-bust play, but he can be counted on for at least 50 receiving yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6. I also expect Conklin to see several red zone targets in this meeting. He can be plugged in as a Top 12 play.

