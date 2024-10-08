Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 8, 2024 / 6:38 AM

Patrick Mahomes helps Kansas City Chiefs stay perfect; quarterback Derek Carr injured

By Alex Butler
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a pass off before running out of bounds against the New Orleans Saints on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a pass off before running out of bounds against the New Orleans Saints on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes totaled 331 yards through the air while Kareem Hunt eclipsed 100 on the ground to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints and improve their record to a perfect 5-0.

Mahomes completed 28 of 39 passes, but did not throw a touchdown toss in the 26-13 win Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Hunt logged 117 yards from scrimmage and a score on 28 touches.

Advertisement

The Chiefs never trailed.

"We've won different ways," Mahomes told reporters. "At the end of the day, our defense is playing their tail off. I think people are starting to realize that even more."

Related

The Chiefs topped the Saints 28-14 in first downs and 460-220 in total yards. They also held a nearly 20-minute advantage in time of possession.

Mahomes and the Chiefs opened the game with a 10-play, 78-yard touchdown drive, with Hunt scoring on a 5-yard run. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter for a 10-0 lead.

Advertisement

Quarterback Derek Carr connected with wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on a 44-yard touchdown toss 8:36 before halftime.

But Butker then added two more second-quarter field goals to give the Chiefs a 16-7 lead at the break.

Neither team scored in the third quarter. Carr tightened the game with a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Foster Moreau 44 seconds into the fourth, but the Saints never scored again.

Chiefs rookie speedster Xavier Worthy scored on a 3-yard run with 11:56 remaining. Butker added a 38-yard field goal about nine minutes later for the final points of the night.

Carr, who left the game in the fourth quarter because of an oblique injury, completed 18 of 28 passes for 165 yards, two scores and an interception. He is to undergo an MRI scan Tuesday.

"I would have done anything to stay out there and keep fighting, but I couldn't," Carr said.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara logged 66 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches in the loss. Shaheed totaled four catches for 86 yards and a score.

Advertisement

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster totaled seven catches for 130 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce caught nine passes for 70 yards.

Superstar singer Taylor Swift was there to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce, who was more engaged than in past games. He hauled in 9-of-10 targets for 70 yards, but didn't score a touchdown.

The Chiefs are on bye in Week 6. The Saints (2-3) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in New Orleans.

Latest Headlines

Josh Allen, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 5
NFL // 16 hours ago
Josh Allen, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 5
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane were among the NFL players injured in Week 5.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to evacuate to New Orleans as Hurricane Milton nears
NFL // 18 hours ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to evacuate to New Orleans as Hurricane Milton nears
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate operations to New Orleans as Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida's west coast, the team announced Monday.
New England Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers faces assault, weapon, drug charges
NFL // 19 hours ago
New England Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers faces assault, weapon, drug charges
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- New England Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested and faces assault, drug and weapon-related charges, police in Braintree, Mass., announced Monday.
Cincinnati Bengals players criticize play calling late in game, say 1-4 start is 'football hell'
NFL // 21 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals players criticize play calling late in game, say 1-4 start is 'football hell'
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Several Cincinnati Bengals players criticized conservative calls late in the game during their Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Center Ted Karras said the 1-4 Bengals now must dig out of "football hell."
Dak Prescott, Jalen Tolbert lead Dallas Cowboys past Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL // 23 hours ago
Dak Prescott, Jalen Tolbert lead Dallas Cowboys past Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott overcame two interceptions and threw a clutch fourth-down touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert with 20 seconds remaining to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a narrow primetime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
James Conner among 3 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 5 days ago
James Conner among 3 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- James Conner is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's three must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 5.
N.Y. Giants rookie Malik Nabers still in concussion protocol; out versus Seattle Seahawks
NFL // 3 days ago
N.Y. Giants rookie Malik Nabers still in concussion protocol; out versus Seattle Seahawks
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers remains in the concussion protocol and will not play in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Brian Daboll announced Friday.
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 6 days ago
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Xavier Worthy and Allen Lazard are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 5 of the fantasy football campaign.
Kirk Cousins leads Falcons past Buccaneers with record 509-yard performance
NFL // 3 days ago
Kirk Cousins leads Falcons past Buccaneers with record 509-yard performance
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Kirk Cousins carried the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for a franchise-record 509 yards, including a game-winning 45-yard touchdown toss to KhaDarel Hodge, to spark an electric overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5
NFL // 6 days ago
Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Several Green Bay Packers pass catchers are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Josh Allen, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 5
Josh Allen, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 5
Dak Prescott, Jalen Tolbert lead Dallas Cowboys past Pittsburgh Steelers
Dak Prescott, Jalen Tolbert lead Dallas Cowboys past Pittsburgh Steelers
New England Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers faces assault, weapon, drug charges
New England Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers faces assault, weapon, drug charges
Cincinnati Bengals players criticize play calling late in game, say 1-4 start is 'football hell'
Cincinnati Bengals players criticize play calling late in game, say 1-4 start is 'football hell'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to evacuate to New Orleans as Hurricane Milton nears
Tampa Bay Buccaneers to evacuate to New Orleans as Hurricane Milton nears
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement