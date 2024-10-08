Patrick Mahomes helps Kansas City Chiefs stay perfect; quarterback Derek Carr injured

1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) gets a pass off before running out of bounds against the New Orleans Saints on Monday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Patrick Mahomes totaled 331 yards through the air while Kareem Hunt eclipsed 100 on the ground to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the New Orleans Saints and improve their record to a perfect 5-0. Mahomes completed 28 of 39 passes, but did not throw a touchdown toss in the 26-13 win Monday night at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Hunt logged 117 yards from scrimmage and a score on 28 touches. Advertisement

The Chiefs never trailed.

"We've won different ways," Mahomes told reporters. "At the end of the day, our defense is playing their tail off. I think people are starting to realize that even more."

The Chiefs topped the Saints 28-14 in first downs and 460-220 in total yards. They also held a nearly 20-minute advantage in time of possession.

FIRST ON THE BOARD pic.twitter.com/yuVkUcinZJ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 8, 2024

Mahomes and the Chiefs opened the game with a 10-play, 78-yard touchdown drive, with Hunt scoring on a 5-yard run. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker made a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter for a 10-0 lead.

Advertisement

Quarterback Derek Carr connected with wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on a 44-yard touchdown toss 8:36 before halftime.

But Butker then added two more second-quarter field goals to give the Chiefs a 16-7 lead at the break.

Neither team scored in the third quarter. Carr tightened the game with a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Foster Moreau 44 seconds into the fourth, but the Saints never scored again.

Chiefs rookie speedster Xavier Worthy scored on a 3-yard run with 11:56 remaining. Butker added a 38-yard field goal about nine minutes later for the final points of the night.

Carr, who left the game in the fourth quarter because of an oblique injury, completed 18 of 28 passes for 165 yards, two scores and an interception. He is to undergo an MRI scan Tuesday.

"I would have done anything to stay out there and keep fighting, but I couldn't," Carr said.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara logged 66 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches in the loss. Shaheed totaled four catches for 86 yards and a score.

Don't blink, you might miss it @XavierWorthy pic.twitter.com/2PuLyk4aCy— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 8, 2024 Advertisement

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster totaled seven catches for 130 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce caught nine passes for 70 yards.

Superstar singer Taylor Swift was there to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce, who was more engaged than in past games. He hauled in 9-of-10 targets for 70 yards, but didn't score a touchdown.

The Chiefs are on bye in Week 6. The Saints (2-3) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in New Orleans.