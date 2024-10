1 of 5 | New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh posted a 2-3 record through five weeks this season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The New York Jets fired coach Robert Saleh after a 2-3 start to their 2024 NFL season, a league source told UPI on Tuesday. Saleh, 45, led the Jets to an 18-33 record through his first three seasons, including consecutive 7-10 campaigns in 2022 and 2023. Advertisement

The Jets had a Top-5 defense in each of the last three seasons, but struggled offensively throughout Saleh's tenure. The 2024 Jets allowed the second-fewest yards in the NFL through five weeks, but ranked 27th on offense.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as the Jets' interim coach.

The Jets will host the Buffalo Bills (3-2) in a primetime AFC East divisional matchup at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Monday Night Football broadcast will air on ESPN.