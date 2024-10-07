New England Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers faces assault, weapon, drug charges

New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) started the first five games of this season, but was inactive in Week 5 because of a shoulder injury. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- New England Patriots safety and captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested and faces assault, drug and weapon-related charges, police in Braintree, Mass., announced Monday. Peppers was taken into custody Saturday after the incident, which occurred at a residence some 20 miles north of the Patriots' home stadium and 12 miles south of downtown Boston. Advertisement

The 29-year-old Peppers was arraigned Monday at Quincy District Court. He faces charges of assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine.

Peppers pleaded not guilty. His attorney stated that "evidence completely contradicts the alleged victim's story" and he expects exoneration. Peppers was ordered to stay away from that person, and his case was continued to Nov. 22. He is not required to appear at that date.

"During the early morning hours of Oct. 5, the Braintree Police Department responded to a disturbance at a residential address," the department said. "The caller indicated that there was an altercation between two people. An investigation ensued and Jabrill Peppers ... was arrested."

Police said the victim was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene.

Peppers, who was limited in practice last week because of a shoulder injury, was inactive for the Patriots' loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots said Monday that they were "aware of the incident" and would have "no further comment at this time."

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo also met with reporters Monday. He said the Patriots informed the NFL about the situation and were still gathering information. Mayo said the Peppers informed him of the arrest Saturday.

Peppers started each of the Patriots' first four games this season. The veteran totaled 23 combined tackles, two passes defensed and an interception. Peppers signed a three-year, $24 million contract extension with the Patriots in July.

The Patriots (1-4) will host the Houston Texans (4-1) on Sunday in Foxborough.