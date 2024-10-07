Josh Allen, De'Von Achane among injured in NFL's Week 5

1 of 5 | Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he was "shaken up" and sustained an ankle injury in Week 5. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane were among the NFL players injured in Week 5. Those hurt in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated this week to determine timelines for return. Advertisement

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones, New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney were among the other NFL players injured in Sunday's games.

Allen completed just 9 of 30 pass attempts for 131 yards in the Bills' 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday in Houston. He was hurt the fourth quarter, but returned to the game.

Defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair hit Allen during the play that led to his injury. Allen's helmet also hit the ground.

Allen told reporters at his postgame news conference that he took a shot to the chest and rolled his ankle. He said he "felt good enough to go back into the game."

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring), running back British Brooks (knee) and safety Jimmie Ward (groin) also left the game early because of injuries.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Collins is day-to-day. Collins totaled two catches for 78 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown.

The Bills (3-2) will face the Jets (2-3) on Oct. 14 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Texans (4-1) will take on the New England Patriots (1-4) on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane took a hit to the head and sustained a concussion during a win over the Patriots on Sunday in Foxborough. Achane totaled four touches for 19 yards from scrimmage before his first-quarter exit.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland sustained a hand injury and was seen in a cast after the game. Sources told NFL Network that he sustained a hand bone fracture and is expected to miss time because of the injury. He totaled five combined tackles Sunday.

The Dolphins (2-3) are on bye in Week 6.

Vikings running back Aaron Jones sustained a right hip injury in the first half of a win over the Jets on Sunday in London. Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said he hopee the injury is short-term. Jones logged 53 yards from scrimmage on eight touches.

Backup running back Ty Chandler totaled 38 yards on nine touches for the Vikings.

The Jets lost cornerbacks Sauce Gardner (head) and Michael Carter II (hamstring) to injuries. And Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters that he has a low-ankle sprain.

Rodgers completed 29 of 54 passes for 244 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Jets coach Robert Saleh said Gardner and Rodgers were "fine." He said Carter sustained his injury during pregame warm-ups.

The Vikings (5-0) are on bye in Week 6.

Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney injured his shoulder in the first half of a 36-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago. The Bears lost offensive lineman Teven Jenkins to an ankle injury.

The Panthers (1-4) will host the Atlanta Falcons (3-2) on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. The Bears (3-2) will face the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) on Sunday in London.

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (knee) and offensive tackle Amarius Mims (ankle) were hurt during a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Cincinnati.

The Bengals (1-4) will face the New York Giants (2-3) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. The Ravens (3-2) will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday in Baltimore.

Commanders safety Quan Martin sustained a shoulder injury during a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in Landover, Md. Browns safety Rodney McLeod (face laceration), cornerback Denzel Ward (hamstring), long snapper Charley Hughlett (rib) and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (illness) were among the other players injured.

The Browns (1-4) will take on the Philadelphia Eagles (2-2) in Week 6.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen (ankle) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (thigh) were hurt during a loss to the New York Giants on Sunday in Seattle.

The Seahawks (3-2) will host the San Francisco 49ers (2-3) on Thursday in Seattle.

The 49ers lost safety Talanoa Hufanga (wrist), kicker Jake Moody (ankle) and safety Ji'Ayir Brown (ankle) to injuries during their loss to the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez left the game witha knee injury. The Cardinals will play the Green Bay Packers (3-2) on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

The Kansas City Chiefs (4-0) will host the New Orleans Saints (2-2) in the final game of Week 5 at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Kansas City, Mo.