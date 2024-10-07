Dak Prescott, Jalen Tolbert lead Dallas Cowboys past Pittsburgh Steelers

1 of 5 | Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) signals in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Dak Prescott overcame two interceptions and threw a clutch fourth-down touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert with 20 seconds remaining to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a narrow primetime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Cowboys quarterback totaled 352 yards and two scores in the 20-17 victory Sunday night in Pittsburgh. Tolbert caught seven passes for 87 yards, including his 4-yard, game-winning score. Advertisement

"All I had to do was get through clean and make a play," Tolbert told reporters. "That's what big-time players do in big-time moments. When the ball comes your way and your team is counting on you, you make plays."

The Cowboys out-gained the Steelers 445-226 in total yards and held advantages of 25-17 in first downs and of nearly five minutes in time of possession. They punted just once.

Advertisement

"We just know who we are," Prescott said on the Sunday Night Football broadcast. "If we just stay with it, we can come out with wins. This was a great example."

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey made a 55-yard field goal on the game's opening drive. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell answered with a 41-yard attempt later in the first quarter. Aubrey made another 33-yard attempt 6:09 into the second for the only other points of the first half.

Quarterback Justin Fields connected with tight end Connor Heyward on a 16-yard touchdown pass on the first drive of the second half, giving the Steelers their first lead of the night.

They held that advantage until Prescott threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to running back Rico Dowdle with 13:51 remaining, giving the lead back to the Cowboys. Prescott went on to throw an interception to Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. less than three minutes later.

Fields proceeded to lead a 12-play, 63-yard touchdown drive. He ended the possession with a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Pat Freiermuth. That score, and an extra point from Boswell, gave the Steelers a 17-13 lead with less than five minutes remaining.

But Prescott bounced back, using 14 plays to march the Cowboys from the their own 30-yard line to the Steelers' 4-yard line and setting up the final score. He took his last snap out of the shotgun formation, first looked straight and then turned his hips left.

He finished the play by firing a pass to Tolbert as he ran along the goal line toward the left pylon. The Cowboys wide receiver quickly snatched the catch before falling to the ground for the go-ahead score.

The Cowboys defense then topped the Steelers offense once more, ending the game on a fumble recovery from safety Jourdan Lewis.

Dowdle totaled 114 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 22 touches for the Cowboys. Fields completed 15 of 27 passes for 131 yards and two scores for the Steelers.

Steelers running back Najee Harris registered 77 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches.

The Cowboys (3-2) will host the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. The Steelers (3-2) will face the Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) on Sunday in Las Vegas.