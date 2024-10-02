James Conner among 3 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs

1 of 5 | Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is a must-start RB1 for fantasy football teams. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- James Conner is among my three must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 6. Derrick Henry leads my Top-30 weekly fantasy football running back rankings. Jordan Mason, Kenneth Walker, Aaron Jones and Conner are my other Top 5 options. Advertisement

Kyren Williams, Chuba Hubbard, Brian Robinson Jr., Alvin Kamara and Josh Jacobs also should be considered Top-10 plays for Week 4.

Hubbard and Javonte Williams join Conner as my must-start plays. My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.

Joe Mixon, Brian Robinson Jr. and Raheem Mostert stock owners should continue to monitor their injury status leading into their respective kickoffs.

Players from the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans should be benched or dropped, as those teams serve Week 5 byes. Players from the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- who played Thursday -- were removed from my rankings.

My Week 5 quarterback, wide receiver and tight end rankings also are available. My top free agent targets for Week 5 are available here. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week. Players will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.

James Conner

Conner posted his second 100-yard performance of the season in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Washington Commanders. He also found the end zone for the third time through his first four games.

Conner and the Cardinals will face a San Francisco 49ers defense that just allowed 141 yards from scrimmage to New England Patriots running backs Antonio Gibson and Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 4. The 49ers also allowed 116 yards from scrimmage and three scores from Kyren Williams in Week 3.

Look for Conner, who is averaging about four targets per game, to eclipse 100 yards from scrimmage in this matchup against the 49ers, who allowed about 50 receiving yards per game to running backs through the first four weeks of the season.

Conner is my No. 5 play.

Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard was not among the first 40 running backs selected in fantasy football drafts, according to his average draft position, but ranks 18th at the position in fantasy points per game through four weeks.

He eclipsed 120 yards from scrimmage and scored in each of his last two outings, including a 169-yard performance in Week 3. He is also average 5.4 yards per carry on the season.

Look for Hubbard's success to continue Sunday, when his Carolina Panthers battle the Chicago Bears. The Bears allowed the ninth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the fourth-most rushing sores -- 1.3 per game -- to running backs so far this season.

I expect Hubbard to approach 120 yards from scrimmage for the third-consecutive week. He is my No. 7 option and can be plugged in as an RB1 in good matchups, such as this one.

Javonte Williams

Williams received inconsistent workloads through his first four games, reaching 10 touches in just two of those appearances.

He received a season-high 16 carries and registered 77 yards in the Denver Broncos' Week 4 win over the New York Jets, who own one of the league's top defenses.

This week, Williams and the Broncos will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who allowed the eighth-most rushing yards and fantasy points to running backs so far this season.

The Raiders allowed 85 yards from scrimmage from Jerome Ford in Week 4. They surrendered at least 96 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to starting running backs in each of their first three games.

If given a decent workload, I expect Williams to approach 90 yards from scrimmage. He also has a great chance to score a touchdown against this generous defense. Williams is my No. 15 option for Week 5 and can be plugged in at the RB2 or flex position.

Week 5 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

2. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI

3. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG

4. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings vs. NYJ

5. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at SF

6. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. GB

7. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers at CHI

8. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. CLE

9. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at KC

10. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers at LAR

11. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins at NE

12. Breece Hall, New York Jets at MIN

13. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

14. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears vs. CAR

15. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. LV

16. James Cook, Buffalo Bills at HOU

17. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NO

18. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns at WAS

19. Cam Akers, Houston Texans vs. BUF

20. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots vs. MIA

21. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DAL

22. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys at PIT

23. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG

24. Devin Singletary, New York Giants at SEA

25. Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

26. Braelon Allen, New York Jets at MIN

27. Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN

29. Antonio Gibson, New England Patriots vs. MIA

30. Trey Sermon, Indianapolis Colts at JAX

