Kirk Cousins leads Falcons past Buccaneers with record 509-yard performance

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Kirk Cousins carried the Atlanta Falcons, throwing for a franchise-record 509 yards, including a game-winning 45-yard touchdown toss to KhaDarel Hodge, to spark an electric overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons quarterback completed 42 of 58 passes to reach his career-high yardage total Thursday in Atlanta. He totaled four touchdown passes in the 36-30 victory. Advertisement

"What a night," Cousins told reporters. "I'm exhausted."

The Falcons out-gained the Buccaneers 550-333 in total yards. They also held a 28-21 advantage in first downs and owned a six-minute edge in time of possession.

"I'm proud of the way our team fought," Cousins said. "I'm proud of the resiliency we showed to just keep going, keep playing and play through things.

"I'm just proud of the grit. That's what this league takes."

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threw three touchdown passes, but they all came in the first half. The Buccaneers, who led 24-17 at halftime, failed to find the end zone in the second half and didn't get a possession in overtime because the Falcons scored on the first drive.

"We've gotta find a way to finish that game out on offense," Mayfield said. "We have to make the plays when they are there."

The Falcons and Buccaneers each found the end zone on their first drives of the night. Cousins threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake London to start the scoring. Mayfield threw a two-yard touchdown toss to wide receiver Mike Evans about four minutes later.

Falcons kicker Yung Ho Koo missed a 41-yard kick on the game's third drive. Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin made a 53-yard attempt two minutes later.

Cousins connected with wide receiver Darnell Mooney for his second touchdown of the game 4:02 into the second quarter. Mayfield answered less than two minutes later with a second touchdown pass to Evans.

Koo then made a 54-yard kick to tie the score at 17-17. Mayfield connected with wide receiver Sterling Shepard on a 4-yard touchdown pass two minutes before halftime to give the Buccaneers their seven-point lead at the break.

Koo made a 48-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to cut into the Buccaneers lead, but McLaughlin answered with a 32-yard kick with 1:20 remaining in the quarter.

Cousins then led an 8-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, which ended with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Mooney and tied the score at 27-27.

McLaughlin put the Buccaneers ahead with a 53-yard field goal about three minutes later. Cornerback Tavierre Thomas blocked a Koo field goal on the next possession, preserving the Buccaneers advantage.

But Buccaneers rookie running back Bucky Irving fumbled on the next drive, giving the Falcons life with less than three minutes remaining. Linebacker Lavonte David intercepted Cousins on a fourth-down attempt about a minute later, but the Buccaneers offense stalled, giving the ball back to the Falcons with just over a minute remaining.

Cousins marched the Falcons down to the Buccaneers' 34-yard line, leading to a 52-yard Koo field goal as time expired in regulation, resulting in overtime.

Cousins then drove the Falcons to the 45-yard line. He took his final snap of the game out of the shotgun formation and connected with Hodge at the 40-yard line. Hodge spun away from a defender and bolted into the second level, racing past teammates and foes en route to the end zone for the game-winning score.

Hodge logged two catches for 67 yards, including the dramatic touchdown. London registered 12 catches for 154 yards and a score. Mooney totaled nine catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Wide receiver Chris Godwin led the Buccaneers with five catches for 64 yards. Evans hauled in five catches for 62 yards and two scores.

Safety Jessie Bates led the Falcons with eight combined tackles and was credited for the forced fumble on Irving. Buccaneers defensive lineman Logan Hall logged two sacks in the loss.

The Falcons (3-2) will face the Carolina Panthers (1-3) on Oct. 13 in Charlotte, N.C. The Buccaneers (3-2) will take on the New Orleans Saints (2-2) on Oct. 13 in New Orleans.