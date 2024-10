New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (C) sustained a concussion in Week 4. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers remains in the concussion protocol and will not play in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Brian Daboll announced Friday. Nabers sustained the concussion in the fourth quarter of the Giants' 20-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 26 in East Rutherford, N.J. Advertisement

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft totaled a league-high 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns through his first four NFL appearances. Nabers totaled a career-best 12 catches for 115 yards in Week 4 against the Cowboys.

He scored twice in Week 3 and logged 10 catches for a career-best 127 yards and a score in Week 2.

Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson was limited in practice this week because of a heel injury. Darius Slayton, Jalin Hyatt, Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Ihmir Smith-Marsette are the other wide receivers on the Giants roster.

The Giants (1-3) will face the Seattle Seahawks (3-1) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Seattle.