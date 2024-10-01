Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5

1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is among my Week 5 waiver wire targets. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Several Green Bay Packers pass catchers are among my fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season. Geno Smith, Kareem Hunt, Rico Dowdle and Bucky Irving are among my other targets. Advertisement

Players from the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans should be benched or dropped, as those teams are on bye in Week 5. Check out my list of waiver-wire targets below if you need replacement options.

Injuries, breakout performances and other factors have cleared the way for several players to warrant a spot on fantasy football team benches or maybe even in starting lineups.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. My Week 5 quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end rankings also are available.

Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 5:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Geno Smith, Kirk Cousins; RB | Kareem Hunt, Rico Dowdle, Bucky Irving; WR | Romeo Doubs, Darnell Mooney; TE | Tucker Kraft; D/ST | Denver Broncos; K | Dustin Hopkins

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Sam Darnold, Joe Flacco; RB | Tyler Allgeier, Trey Sermon; WR | Tyler Lockett, Dontayvion Wicks; TE | Cade Otton; D/ST | New England Patriots; K | Cairo Santos

TOP DROPS

QB | Will Levis; WR | Rashee Rice, Christian Watson; TE | Taysom Hill; D/ST | Tennessee Titans; K | Matt Prater

QUARTERBACK

Geno Smith and Kirk Cousins are my top quarterbacks to target on the waiver wire. Smith has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes in a game this season, but just logged career-highs in completions (38), attempts (56) and passing yards (395) in Week 4. He also threw for 289 yards in Week 3 and 327 in Week 2.

The Seahawks currently have the No. 1 pass offense in the NFL, in terms of yards, and registered the most passing attempts through four weeks. They totaled the fifth-most yards overall behind the Smith-led attack.

This week, the Seahawks will host a New York Giants team that allowed at least two touchdown passes in three of their first four games. Smith should be a Top 10 play in Week 5.

Cousins is another decent streaming option in Week 5. The Atlanta Falcons veteran failed to throw a touchdown toss in Week 4, but threw for at least 230 yards in each of his last three starts.

This week, the Falcons will meet a Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game I expect to be high scoring. Cousins can be plugged in as a low-end QB1 based on the expectation of throwing for at least 250 yards and finding the end zone multiple times.

RUNNING BACK

Kareem Hunt, Rico Dowdle and Bucky Irving are my top running backs to consider for Week 5 roster additions. Each of these players can be plugged into a flex spot or used as an RB2/RB3 in leagues with at least 14 teams.

Each of these players likely need a touchdown to provide major value, but they also offer high long-term upside.

Hunt dominated the backfield workload for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, with 85 yards on 16 touches in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Chiefs coach Andy Reid cited "trust" in Hunt when asked about that performance, an indication that his involvement in the offense should continue.

This week, the Chiefs will face the New Orleans Saints, who allowed 156 yards from scrimmage from Saquon Barkley in Week 3 and 154 yards from scrimmage from Atlanta Falcons running backs in Week 2. Hunt should be used as an RB2 or flex play going forward.

Dowdle scored his first touchdown of the season in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 4 win over the New York Giants. He also totaled a season-high 11 carries in the victory.

Dowdle continues to outpace fellow Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott in touches and should be considered as a weekly streaming play, but has a tough matchup in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He should still be rostered in all leagues.

Irving also scored his first touchdown in Week 4, when he totaled 55 yards from scrimmage and a score on 11 touches in a Buccaneers win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

This week, Irving and the Buccaneers will face the Falcons. I expect him to hover around 10 carries every week, unless starter Rachaad White sustains an injury and misses time. Like Dowdle, he should be rostered in all leagues. He is a risky starter, but has breakout potential down the stretch.

WIDE RECEIVER

Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks of the Green Bay Packers are among my top wide receiver targets. They each likely need a touchdown to provide WR3/WR2 value, but should get several scoring chances in what could be a high-scoring game in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Doubs totaled at least three targets in three of his four appearances this season, including seven in Week 1 and eight in Week 4, but failed to find the end zone. Wicks scored three times over the last three weeks, but failed to log a catch in two of his four appearances.

Wicks and Doubs are both worth streaming looks in Week 5, when the Packers face a Rams defense that allowed the second-most receiving scores -- nearly two per game -- to wide receivers so far this season. They also surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to the position.

They both should be owned in all leagues because of Watson's absence.

TIGHT END

Like Wicks and Doubs, I expect Packers tight end Tucker Kraft to see additional looks because of Watson's absence. Kraft scored his first touchdown of the season in Week 4, when he hauled in a season-high six catches for 53 yards in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

This week, he will face a Rams defense that allowed at least 34 yards to a tight end in each of their first four games. Like most tight ends, Kraft is a touchdown-or-bust option, but he should draw enough targets -- including red zone looks -- to warrant streaming consideration.

