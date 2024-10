1 of 2 | Former NFL star Chad Johnson (pictured) earned a draw in an exhibition boxing bout with Brian Maxwell in 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 3 (UPI) -- NFL legends Chad Johnson and James Harrison are set to square off in a mixed martial arts bout early next year, they announced on social media. Johnson and Harrison confirmed the bout Wednesday on X and Instagram. It is to be held in New Orleans. Advertisement

"I'm fighting James Harrison in an exhibition MMA format 3-round bout in New Orleans before the Super Bowl," Johnson wrote on X. "I'm so excited."

Full details for the event were not announced, but Harrison told Johnson that the bout will be five rounds, instead of three.

"I'm gonna beat your [expletive] in Round 1, so don't worry about the other four," Johnson responded. "I'm standing on business."

Harrison responded by telling Johnson he would "not be able to stand" once he "got done with" him. Harrison will enter the fight with a major size advantage on Johnson.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher played at around 250 pounds and was known for his imposing frame and physical playing style throughout his 15-year NFL tenure.

Johnson's playing weight was around 180 pounds throughout his 11-year career. The wide receiver spent 10 of those years with the Cincinnati Bengals, who were rivals with Harrison's Steelers.