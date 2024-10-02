Stevenson, Conner among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs

1 of 5 | New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (R) pitches to running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Rhamondre Stevenson and James Conner are among my four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 6. Derrick Henry leads my Top-30 weekly fantasy football running back rankings. Bijan Robinson, Jordan Mason, Kenneth Walker and Aaron Jones are my other Top 5 options. Advertisement

Jonathan Taylor, Conner, Kyren Williams, Chuba Hubbard and Brian Robinson Jr. also should be considered Top-10 plays for Week 4.

Hubbard and Javonte Williams join Stevenson and Conner as my must-start plays. My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.

Taylor, Joe Mixon, Raheem Mostert and Austin Ekeler stock owners should continue to monitor their injury status leading into their respective kickoffs.

Advertisement

Players from the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans should be benched or dropped, as those teams serve Week 5 byes.

My Week 5 rankings of wide receivers are also available. My top free agent targets for Week 5 are available here. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week. Players will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.

James Conner

Conner posted his second 100-yard performance of the season in the Arizona Cardinals' Week 4 loss to the Washington Commanders. He also found the end zone for the third time through his first four games.

Conner and the Cardinals will face a San Francisco 49ers defense that just allowed 141 yards from scrimmage to New England Patriots running backs Antonio Gibson and Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 4. The 49ers also allowed 116 yards from scrimmage and three scores from Kyren Williams in Week 3.

Look for Conner, who is averaging about four targets per game, to eclipse 100 yards from scrimmage in this matchup against the 49ers, who allowed about 50 receiving yards per game to running backs through the first four weeks of the season.

Advertisement

Conner is my No. 7 play.

Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard was not among the first 40 running backs selected in fantasy football drafts, according to his average draft position, but ranks 18th at the position in fantasy points per game through four weeks.

He eclipsed 120 yards from scrimmage and scored in each of his last two outings, including a 169-yard performance in Week 3. He is also average 5.4 yards per carry on the season.

Look for Hubbard's success to continue Sunday, when his Carolina Panthers battle the Chicago Bears. The Bears allowed the ninth-most fantasy points and tied for allowing the fourth-most rushing sores -- 1.3 per game -- to running backs so far this season.

I expect Hubbard to approach 120 yards from scrimmage for the third-consecutive week. He is my No. 9 option and can be plugged in as an RB1 in good matchups, such as this one.

Rhamondre Stevenson

Like Hubbard, Stevenson is set to enter a fantastic Week 5 matchup, when his New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins allowed a league-high seven touchdowns to running backs, including six over their last three games of 2024.

Advertisement

They also surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points and 10th-most rushing yards -- 113 per game -- to the position.

Stevenson provided RB2 fantasy football value through the first quarter of the season, but should climb into RB1 territory in this great matchup. The Patriots' veteran totaled at least 18 touches in three of his four games. He should reach that total again Sunday in Foxborough, while providing more than 80 yards from scrimmage and a score.

Javonte Williams

Williams received inconsistent workloads through his first four games, reaching 10 touches in just two of those appearances.

He received a season-high 16 carries and registered 77 yards in the Denver Broncos' Week 4 win over the New York Jets, who own one of the league's top defenses.

This week, Williams and the Broncos will face the Las Vegas Raiders, who allowed the eighth-most rushing yards and fantasy points to running backs so far this season.

The Raiders allowed 85 yards from scrimmage from Jerome Ford in Week 4. They surrendered at least 96 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown to starting running backs in each of their first three games.

If given a decent workload, I expect Williams to approach 90 yards from scrimmage. He also has a great chance to score a touchdown against this generous defense. Williams is my No. 18 option for Week 5 and can be plugged in at the RB2 or flex position.

Advertisement

Week 5 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

3. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI

4. Kenneth Walker, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG

5. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings vs. NYJ

6. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at JAX

7. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at SF

8. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams vs. GB

9. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers at CHI

10. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. CLE

11. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at KC

12. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers at LAR

13. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots vs. MIA

14. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins at NE

15. Breece Hall, New York Jets at MIN

16. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

17. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears vs. CAR

18. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. LV

19. James Cook, Buffalo Bills at HOU

20. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NO

21. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns at WAS

22. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

23. Cam Akers, Houston Texans vs. BUF

24. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DAL

25. Rico Dowdle, Dallas Cowboys at PIT

26. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG

Advertisement

27. Devin Singletary, New York Giants at SEA

28. Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

29. Braelon Allen, New York Jets at MIN

30. Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders at DEN

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeat Philadelphia Eagles