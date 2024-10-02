Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 2, 2024 / 2:55 PM / Updated at 2:59 PM

Fields, Williams among 5 must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 5

By Alex Butler
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks for an open receiver against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI
1 of 5 | Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks for an open receiver against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Justin Fields and Caleb Williams are among my five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 5.

Lamar Jackson leads my Top 20 quarterback rankings, which are below. Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels are among my other Top 5 plays. Brock Purdy, Patrick Mahomes, Jordan Love, Geno Smith and Fields round out my Top 10.

Advertisement

My Week 5 running back and wide receiver rankings remain available for your preparation. My free-agent targets article is available here.

Anthony Richardson stock owners should continue to monitor his injury status before placing the Indianapolis Colts quarterback in starting lineups. My positional rankings will continue to be updated for developments, including injuries.

Advertisement

Smith, Aaron Rodgers and Trevor Lawrence join Fields and Williams as my must-start options. Several streaming options also can be found within my rankings.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings. Jalen Hurts, Jared Goff, Will Levis and Justin Herbert should be removed from lineups, as their teams have Week 5 byes.

Geno Smith

Smith threw for a career-high 395 yards in the Seattle Seahawks' Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions. He also threw for 289 yards in Week 3 and for 327 yards in Week 2.

The veteran quarterback is set to face the New York Giants in Week 5. The Giants have yet to allow more than 226 passing yards in a game this season, but did surrender two passing scores in three of their first four games.

Look for Smith to eclipse 250 passing yards and to throw at least two scores in this matchup. He is my No. 9 option for Week 5.

Justin Fields

Fields is my No. 10 option for Week 5. The Pittsburgh Steelers playmaker led all quarterbacks in fantasy points in Week 4, when he totaled 312 passing yards, a passing score, 55 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertisement

This week, the Steelers will face the Dallas Cowboys, who allowed 281 passing yards from Daniel Jones in Week 4 and 87 rushing yards from Lamar Jackson in Week 3.

I expect Fields to provide at least 200 passing yards, another passing score and more than 50 rushing yards in this matchup. He has the ability to provide high-end QB1 production on a weekly basis.

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is a low-end QB1 play in Week 5, when his New York Jets take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in London. Rodgers totaled more than 500 passing yards over the last two weeks. He also threw two passing touchdowns in each of his starts in Week 2 and Week 3.

This week, he will face a defense that just surrendered 389 yards and four touchdowns to Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. The Vikings also allowed a league-high 297 passing yards per game to quarterbacks through four weeks.

I expect Rodgers to throw for 300 yards in this matchup. He could end the week as a Top 5 option if he accounts for more than two scores.

Advertisement

Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence failed to throw for 200 yards in three of his first four starts of 2024, but registered his first multiple touchdown performance in Week 4. This week, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback will face an Colts defense that allowed the third-most fantasy points and sixth-most passing yards to quarterbacks so far this season.

That stretch included Fields' monster Week 4 performance and should be extended by a stellar Lawrence showing. Look for the Jaguars quarterback to eclipse 200 yards for the second time this season. He also should get several scoring opportunities in this AFC South division matchup.

Lawrence is my No. 13 option and can be plugged in as a low-end streamer.

Caleb Williams

This Chicago Bears rookie should only be in fantasy football lineups for teams desperate for a starting option because of bad matchups, bye weeks or injuries.

Williams is my No. 14 option because I believe he can find the end zone multiple times in a home matchup against the Carolina Panthers, who allowed multiple touchdown tosses in every game this season. The Panthers also allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to the position.

Advertisement

Williams went off for 363 passing yards and two scores in Week 3, but managed just 157 passing yards in Week 4. I expect his production to fall somewhere between those performances, with at least 225 passing yards and multiple scores for the Bears on Sunday in Chicago.

Week 5 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens at CIN

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at HOU

3. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL

4. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL

5. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders vs. CLE

6. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. NO

8. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers at LAR

9. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks vs. NYG

10. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. DAL

11. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans vs. BUF

12. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets at MIN

13. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. IND

14. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears vs. CAR

15. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts at JAX

16. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at PIT

Advertisement

17. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings vs. NYJ

18. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons vs. TB

19. Daniel Jones, New York Giants at SEA

20. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at SF

NFL: Chicago Bears defeat Los Angeles Rams

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (L) celebrates a late fourth quarter interception against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field in Chicago on September 29, 2024. The Bears defeated the Rams 24-18. Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Polled players say Taylor Swift positive for NFL as her U.S. tour nears
NFL // 2 hours ago
Polled players say Taylor Swift positive for NFL as her U.S. tour nears
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- More than 70% of NFL players view Taylor Swift's interest in the NFL -- and associated coverage -- as positive for the league, according to a recent poll. Swift has attended two Kansas City Chiefs games this season.
Stevenson, Conner among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 3 hours ago
Stevenson, Conner among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Rhamondre Stevenson and James Conner are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 5.
Davante Adams requests trade from Las Vegas Raiders
NFL // 7 hours ago
Davante Adams requests trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, who have started reaching out to teams to gauge interest in a potential blockbuster transaction.
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 22 hours ago
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Xavier Worthy and Allen Lazard are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 5 of the fantasy football campaign.
Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Several Green Bay Packers pass catchers are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.
Coach Mike McDaniel says significant changes 'on the table' for 1-3 Miami Dolphins
NFL // 1 day ago
Coach Mike McDaniel says significant changes 'on the table' for 1-3 Miami Dolphins
MIAMI, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Significant changes to the Miami Dolphins offense are "on the table," head coach Mike McDaniel said after a 1-3 start to the 2024 season.
Record-setting Jared Goff helps Lions top Seahawks in NFL shootout
NFL // 1 day ago
Record-setting Jared Goff helps Lions top Seahawks in NFL shootout
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Jared Goff set an NFL record by completing all 18 of his pass attempts and accounted for three scores, including a receiving touchdown, to lead the Detroit Lions past the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 4 shootout.
Tennessee Titans lean on defense for first win, defeat Miami Dolphins 31-12
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans lean on defense for first win, defeat Miami Dolphins 31-12
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Sounds of cracking shoulder pads echoed up the rows of a library-quiet Hard Rock Stadium as the Tennessee Titans defense muffled Miami Dolphins playmakers throughout for a 31-12 win Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Rashee Rice, Anthony Richardson among injured in NFL's Week 4
NFL // 2 days ago
Rashee Rice, Anthony Richardson among injured in NFL's Week 4
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Rashee Rice and Anthony Richardson were among the NFL players injured in Week 4. Those hurt in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated this week to determine timelines for return.
Moss, Harris among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 6 days ago
Moss, Harris among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Zack Moss and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 4.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5
Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5
Stevenson, Conner among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
Stevenson, Conner among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
Davante Adams requests trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams requests trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Breeders' Cup Classic shapes up with big international challenge
Breeders' Cup Classic shapes up with big international challenge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement