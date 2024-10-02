Polled players say Taylor Swift positive for NFL as her U.S. tour nears

1 of 5 | Taylor Swift cheers for the Kansas City Chiefs during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- More than 70% of NFL players view Taylor Swift's interest in the NFL -- and associated coverage -- as positive for the league, according to a recent poll. Swift has attended two Kansas City Chiefs games this season. Critics on social media have often expressed disapproval with the amount of TV airtime given to the music star, but 74 of 102 (72.5%) NFL players polled by The Athletic viewed Swift's interest of the game and related coverage as positive. Advertisement

Another 22.5% of the players polled said they did not view Swift's association with the NFL as negative or positive. Just 4.9% of the players viewed it as a negative.

Swift attended the Chiefs' first two homes games this season. She did not attend to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during his last two games in Atlanta and Inglewood, Calif.

Swift's attendance at NFL games drew major attention and often resulted in increased interest of the NFL and viewership boosts -- especially among teenage girls and women overall -- throughout the 2023 regular season and through the Super Bowl, culminating in an on-field kiss with Kelce after his Chiefs won their second-consecutive title Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

She is set to start performing the United States portion of The Eras Tour on Oct. 18 in Miami Gardens, Fla. She will then perform for three-consecutive weekends in the United States before the tour travels into Canada.

Sources told TMZ, Page Six and US Weekly that Swift and Kelce, who confirmed their relationship last October, remain together and that her recent absence from Chiefs games are tied to her busy schedule and upcoming tour.

The Chiefs (4-0) will host the New Orleans Saints (2-2) on Monday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Taylor Swift-NFL mania