Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Oct. 2, 2024 / 12:25 PM

Polled players say Taylor Swift positive for NFL as her U.S. tour nears

By Alex Butler
Taylor Swift cheers for the Kansas City Chiefs during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
1 of 5 | Taylor Swift cheers for the Kansas City Chiefs during a game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- More than 70% of NFL players view Taylor Swift's interest in the NFL -- and associated coverage -- as positive for the league, according to a recent poll. Swift has attended two Kansas City Chiefs games this season.

Critics on social media have often expressed disapproval with the amount of TV airtime given to the music star, but 74 of 102 (72.5%) NFL players polled by The Athletic viewed Swift's interest of the game and related coverage as positive.

Advertisement

Another 22.5% of the players polled said they did not view Swift's association with the NFL as negative or positive. Just 4.9% of the players viewed it as a negative.

Swift attended the Chiefs' first two homes games this season. She did not attend to watch her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, during his last two games in Atlanta and Inglewood, Calif.

Related

Swift's attendance at NFL games drew major attention and often resulted in increased interest of the NFL and viewership boosts -- especially among teenage girls and women overall -- throughout the 2023 regular season and through the Super Bowl, culminating in an on-field kiss with Kelce after his Chiefs won their second-consecutive title Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

Advertisement

She is set to start performing the United States portion of The Eras Tour on Oct. 18 in Miami Gardens, Fla. She will then perform for three-consecutive weekends in the United States before the tour travels into Canada.

Sources told TMZ, Page Six and US Weekly that Swift and Kelce, who confirmed their relationship last October, remain together and that her recent absence from Chiefs games are tied to her busy schedule and upcoming tour.

The Chiefs (4-0) will host the New Orleans Saints (2-2) on Monday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Taylor Swift-NFL mania

Taylor Swift supports her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as his team takes on the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on September 5, 2024. The Chiefs won 27-20. Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Stevenson, Conner among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 2 hours ago
Stevenson, Conner among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Rhamondre Stevenson and James Conner are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 5.
Davante Adams requests trade from Las Vegas Raiders
NFL // 5 hours ago
Davante Adams requests trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, who have started reaching out to teams to gauge interest in a potential blockbuster transaction.
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 21 hours ago
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Xavier Worthy and Allen Lazard are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 5 of the fantasy football campaign.
Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5
MIAMI, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Several Green Bay Packers pass catchers are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.
Coach Mike McDaniel says significant changes 'on the table' for 1-3 Miami Dolphins
NFL // 1 day ago
Coach Mike McDaniel says significant changes 'on the table' for 1-3 Miami Dolphins
MIAMI, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Significant changes to the Miami Dolphins offense are "on the table," head coach Mike McDaniel said after a 1-3 start to the 2024 season.
Record-setting Jared Goff helps Lions top Seahawks in NFL shootout
NFL // 1 day ago
Record-setting Jared Goff helps Lions top Seahawks in NFL shootout
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Jared Goff set an NFL record by completing all 18 of his pass attempts and accounted for three scores, including a receiving touchdown, to lead the Detroit Lions past the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 4 shootout.
Tennessee Titans lean on defense for first win, defeat Miami Dolphins 31-12
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans lean on defense for first win, defeat Miami Dolphins 31-12
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Sounds of cracking shoulder pads echoed up the rows of a library-quiet Hard Rock Stadium as the Tennessee Titans defense muffled Miami Dolphins playmakers throughout for a 31-12 win Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Rashee Rice, Anthony Richardson among injured in NFL's Week 4
NFL // 2 days ago
Rashee Rice, Anthony Richardson among injured in NFL's Week 4
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Rashee Rice and Anthony Richardson were among the NFL players injured in Week 4. Those hurt in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated this week to determine timelines for return.
Moss, Harris among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football running backs
NFL // 6 days ago
Moss, Harris among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football running backs
MIAMI, Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Zack Moss and Najee Harris are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 4.
Shakir, Reed among 5 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 1 week ago
Shakir, Reed among 5 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Khalil Shakir and Jayden Reed are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the fantasy football campaign.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
Worthy, Lazard among 5 must-start Week 5 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5
Fantasy football: Packers pass catchers among top add/drops for Week 5
Stevenson, Conner among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
Stevenson, Conner among 4 must-start Week 5 fantasy football running backs
Davante Adams requests trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Davante Adams requests trade from Las Vegas Raiders
Breeders' Cup Classic shapes up with big international challenge
Breeders' Cup Classic shapes up with big international challenge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement