Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Wide receiver Davante Adams requested a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, who have started reaching out to teams to gauge interest in a potential blockbuster transaction. Sources informed ESPN, NFL Network and the Las Vegas Review-Journal of the situation Tuesday. The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 5. Advertisement

Adams, 31, joined the Raiders in a 2022 trade from the Green Bay Packers. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro totaled 1,516 yards and a league high 14 touchdowns on 100 catches in his first season with the Raiders.

He hauled in 103 catches for 1,144 yards and eight scores in 2023. Adams logged 18 catches for 209 yards and a score through three games this season.

He was ruled out of the Raiders' Week 4 game against the Cleveland Browns because of a hamstring injury.

Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract extension with the Raiders in 2022. He is under contract through the 2026 season. He is set to receive $36.2 million in salary in 2025 and 2026.

If Adams were traded this week, his contract would carry a $13.5 million salary cap hit for this season. That cap hit will decrease as the NFL season advances.

The Raiders (2-2) will face the Denver Broncos (2-2) at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday in Denver.