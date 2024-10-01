Trending
NFL
Oct. 1, 2024 / 10:04 AM

Coach Mike McDaniel says significant changes 'on the table' for 1-3 Miami Dolphins

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says significant changes to his offense could be implemented after major struggles through the first four weeks of the 2024 season. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel says significant changes to his offense could be implemented after major struggles through the first four weeks of the 2024 season. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Significant changes to the Miami Dolphins offense are "on the table," head coach Mike McDaniel said after a 1-3 start to the 2024 season.

McDaniel made the prediction after the Dolphins' 31-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami, which averaged a league-best 401.3 yards per game last season, totaled just 184 yards in its third-consecutive loss of their season.

"Everything is on the table," McDaniel told reporters Monday at Hard Rock Stadium. "You can't argue the offense is good or -- to me in a situation like this, I hadn't really been in one where we haven't had production consecutively ... so you really have to open your mind to really all things."

A season start bathed in turmoil began with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill being detained by police outside Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Dolphins kicked off their opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Dolphins won that game with a field goal as time expired, but were throttled a week later by the Buffalo Bills.

The disheartening defeat turned more dismal when the Dolphins lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the third documented concussion of his NFL career in the third quarter of the lopsided 31-10 setback.

Since then, the Dolphins also dealt with injuries to several key players, including left tackle Terron Armstead and running back Raheem Mostert, who tied for the league-lead in touchdowns (21) last season. McDaniel deployed three quarterbacks over the last three games amid Tagovailoa's absence

Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle and Tyler Huntley combined to complete 42 of 68 (61.7%) of their throws for 362 yards during that span. They did not record a touchdown pass or interception, but were sacked nine times.

Huntley was responsible for the group's lone touchdown, a 1-yard rushing score against the Titans. He also was credited with a lost fumble.

Huntley, who joined the Dolphins on Sept. 17, completed 14 of 22 passes for 96 yards and ran for 40 yards against the Titans.

"You wish you have 1,000 reps that you went through the playbook, but you know, it is what it is," Huntley said. "I'm here. Just got to hone in on it more."

The Dolphins, who were 3-1 through the first four games of their previous two seasons under McDaniel, will look to end their losing streak in Week 5. They will travel for an AFC East division matchup against the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

"Bottom line is that there will be a list of things," McDaniel said of the Dolphins' issues. "I'm pretty sure I already know several of them, but there will be a list of things that you can tell the coaches and the players that if we don't do this, this won't change and then get those things to change.

"It's already been too many weeks in a row so you just have to identify clearly exactly the direction you want to go. If you want to win, you have to do certain things, play sound football and clean football. Until we do that, we will be stuck in the same results."

The Dolphins, who were 20-14 and made the playoffs in each of McDaniel's first two seasons, will be on bye in Week 6. Tagovailoa is eligible to return from injured reserve in Week 8.

