Record-setting Jared Goff helps Lions top Seahawks in NFL shootout

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff set a record for the most consecutive competitions (18) in a single game in a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Monday in Detroit. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- Jared Goff set an NFL record by completing all 18 of his pass attempts and accounted for three scores, including a receiving touchdown, to lead the Detroit Lions past the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 4 shootout. Goff totaled 292 yards and threw two touchdown tosses in the 42-29 victory Monday at Ford Field in Detroit. He caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown in the third quarter. Advertisement

"I did not realize he was perfect," Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters, when asked about Goff. "I did not know he was literally 18-for-18, but I knew he played really well.

"You could feel it. He really found his rhythm early."

Goff set a new record for the most consecutive completions in a single NFL game, breaking Kurt Warner's 2005 mark (10 for 10) with his 18 for 18 performance.

The Lions and Seahawks combined for 905 total yards, including 516 from the latter and 389 from the former. The Seahawks also edged the Lions 38-21 in first downs and held an edge in time of possession about about eight minutes. The Lions forced two turnovers and did not register any giveaways.

"To be able to have a full game that felt like that, that's what you want," Goff said.

The Lions and Seahawks punted to start the game. The Lions then scored on their next three drives and never gave up the lead. David Montgomery gave the Lions an initial lead with a 1-yard score, which ended a 12-play, 93-yard drive 11:49 into the game.

Lions linebacker Jack Campbell forced a fumble from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith less than three minutes later. That loose ball was recovered by cornerback Carlton Davis. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs ran for a 3-yard score three plays later for a 14-0 Lions lead.

The Seahawks answered with a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Running back Kenneth Walker ended the possession with a 1-yard run.

Goff led the Lions on another scoring drive, which ended with a Gibbs touchdown run about 10 minutes into the second quarter. The Lions led 21-7 at halftime, but the Seahawks opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

Smith threw a 9-yard touchdown toss to tight end A.J. Barner to end that possession.

The Seahawks and Lions scored on the first five drives of the second half. St. Brown threw his touchdown pass to Goff about three minutes after the Barner score.

Walker then ran in for a 1-yard score with 3:09 remaining in the third quarter. Goff proceeded to hit wide receiver Jameson Williams with a 70-yard touchdown pass just seconds later.

Walker scored his third touchdown of the night three seconds into the third quarter, but the Seahawks never found the end zone again.

Goff threw another touchdown toss to St. Brown with 5:23 remaining in the game. Seahawks defensive end Dre'Mont Jones sacked Goff in the end zone, resulting in a safety, with about two minutes remaining for the final points of the night.

Gibbs totaled 14 carries for 78 yards on his two-touchdown night. Montgomery logged 80 yards from scrimmage and a score on 13 touches.

Walker logged 116 yards from scrimmage on 16 touches on his three-touchdown night. Smith completed 38 of 56 passes for a career-high 395 yards, one score and an interception.

Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf logged seven catches for a game-high 104 yards.

The Lions (3-1) will get a Week 5 bye. The Seahawks (3-1) will host the New York Giants (1-3) at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Seattle.