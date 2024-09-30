Tennessee Titans lean on defense for first win, defeat Miami Dolphins 31-12

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Sounds of cracking shoulder pads echoed up the rows of a library-quiet Hard Rock Stadium as the Tennessee Titans defense muffled Miami Dolphins playmakers throughout for a 31-12 win Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Titans held the Dolphins to just 184 yards, including a paltry 77 in the first half. Dolphins quarterback Tyler "Snoop" Huntley completed 14 of 22 passes for 96 yards, while running for 40 yards.

"I thought our defense did a great job," Titans coach Brian Callahan told reporters. "They are playing with a backup quarterback. That's what you are supposed to do to teams that are playing like that."

Titans running back Tony Pollard totaled 108 yards from scrimmage and a score. Kicker Nick Folk made five field goals.

Both teams turned the football over on their first drives and struggled to move the ball early on, which proved to be a sign of things to come.

Folk made two field goals in the second quarter for a 6-0 Titans lead. Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders made a 44-yard attempt to cut into the deficit 4:13 before halftime.

Folk then made a 47-yard attempt as time expired in the first half to give the Titans a 9-3 lead at the break.

Sanders split the uprights with another field goal six minutes into the second half, cutting the deficit to three. The Titans then reeled off 13 straight points to break the game open.

Tennessee broke the touchdown drought with a 5-play, 70-yard drive nine minutes into the second half. Running back Tyjae Spears ended the possession with a 7-yard run. That score was set up by a 41-yard Pollard run just seconds earlier.

Folk made field goals on each of the Titans' next two drives to push the lead to 22-6.

Huntley ran for a 1-yard score with 3:37 remaining, but the Dolphins then failed to recover an onside kick, allowing the Titans to drain time off the clock.

The Titans earned two more points on a safety when Huntley was called for intentional grounding in the end zone with 2:33 remaining. Pollard added a 4-yard score with 24 seconds remaining for the final points of the night.

Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph, who entered the game in the first quarter because of shoulder injury sustained by starter Will Levis, completed 9 of 17 passes for 85 yards.

The Titans held an edge in time of possession of about 10 minutes. They totaled 16 first downs, compared to the Dolphins' 13.

The Titans held Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill to just 23 yards on four catches, the lowest yardage total of his career for a game in which he made at least four catches.

"There is a tremendous disconnect between preparation and execution," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Monday's effort.

The Titans (1-3) have a Week 5 bye. The Dolphins (1-3) will face the New England Patriots (1-3) on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.