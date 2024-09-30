Rashee Rice, Anthony Richardson among injured in NFL's Week 4

1 of 5 | Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice sustained what appeared to be a serious knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Rashee Rice and Anthony Richardson were among the NFL players injured in Week 4. Those hurt in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated for their injuries this week to determine timelines for return. Jonathan Taylor, Taysom Hill and Christian Watson were among other key offensive players who sustained injuries in Sunday's slate of games. Advertisement

Rice appeared to sustain a significant right knee injury in the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Inglewood, Calif.

The star wide receiver did not return to the game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that Rice will undergo an MRI on Monday. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic that the Chiefs fear Rice tore his ACL, which would result in the end of his season.

"I'm sure it's not as good of news as we want," Reid said.

Rice totaled 24 catches for 288 yards and two scores through his first four games this season. Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson and JuJu Smith-Schuster are among the Chiefs' other wide receivers.

The Chiefs (4-0) will host the New Orleans Saints (2-2) at 8:15 p.m. EDT Oct. 7 in Kansas City, Mo. The Chargers (2-2) are on bye in Week 5.

The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a 27-24 win over the previously undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, but several of their key contributors were injured along the way. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was injured in the first quarter. He briefly returned before being ruled out because of a hip injury.

Richardson completed 3 of 4 passes for 71 yards and ran for 24 yards in the win. Backup quarterback Joe Flacco completed 16 of 26 passes for 168 yards and two scores in relief of Richardson.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who totaled 108 yards from scrimmage and a score on 24 touches, sustained an ankle injury in the second half and did not return. Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis sustained an elbow injury in the victory.

Coach Shane Steichen did not provide an injury update on those players at his postgame news conference.

Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels and running back Cordarrelle Patterson each sustained ankle injuries. The Steelers (3-1) will host the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The Colts (2-2) will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

Saints tight end Taysom Hill sustained an injury to his ribs during a 26-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Hill was ruled out in the second half. The veteran playmaker totaled six carries for 24 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu also sustained a groin injury. Falcons linebacker Troy Anderson sustained a knee injury.

The Falcons will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Thursday in Atlanta.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson sustained an ankle injury and was carted off the field in the first quarter of a 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Green Bay, Wis. Watson did not log a catch.

Packers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt also left the game because of an ankle injury.

Watson totaled five catches for 80 yards and a score through his first four games this season. Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed are the Packers' other top pass catchers. Malik Heath, Dontayvion Wicks and Bo Melton are among their backup wide receivers.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Watson thinks he sustained an ankle sprain. The Packers (2-2) will face the Los Angeles Rams (1-3) on Sunday in Inglewood. The Vikings (4-0) will battle the New York Jets (2-2) on Sunday in London.

Buccaneers wide receiver Trey Palmer (concussion) and linebacker SirVocea Dennis (shoulder) each left early during a 33-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (illness) was ruled out in the second half.

The Eagles (2-2) have a Week 5 bye.

Linebacker Fred Warner (ankle), wide receiver Jacob Cowing (shoulder) and defensive tackle Jordan Elliott were among the San Francisco 49ers players injured in a 30-13 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Warner, who totaled seven combined tackles and logged a 45-yard interception return for a score, said he could have returned to the game.

Patriots offensive linemen David Andrews (shoulder) and Caedan Wallace (ankle) and safety Kyle Duggar (ankle) also left the game early.

The Patriots (1-3) will host the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. The 49ers (2-2) will take on the Arizona Cardinals (1-3) on Sunday in Santa Clara.

Jaguars pass rusher Josh Hines-Allen (concussion), Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) and Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp (concussion) were among other key players injured in Week 4.

Cowboys pass rushers Micah Parsons (ankle) and DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (concussion) also were injured on Thursday Night Football. Parsons is dealing with a high ankle sprain to his left foot. Lawrence sustained a right midfoot sprain.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Friday that the injuries "are worse than" he anticipated, but did not provide timelines for return for Parsons or Lawrence. McCarthy said Lawrence's injury is "worse" than Parsons' ailment. Both players are expected to miss game action.

Nabers, who is in the concussion protocol, wrote that he is "all good" Friday on his Instagram account. The Giants (1-3) will face the Seattle Seahawks (3-0) on Sunday in Seattle.

Two games remain on the NFL's Week 4 schedule. The Dolphins will host the Tennessee Titans (0-3) at 7:30 p.m. EDT Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Detroit Lions (2-1) will host the Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. Monday in Detroit.

The Titans and Lions will be on bye in Week 5.

