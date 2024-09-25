Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 25, 2024 / 4:32 PM / Updated at 12:32 PM

Moss, Harris among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football running backs

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss (31) breaks free from Washington Commanders defenders Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 5 | Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss (31) breaks free from Washington Commanders defenders Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Zack Moss and Najee Harris are among my four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 4.

Saquon Barkley leads my Top-30 weekly fantasy football running back rankings. Breece Hall, Alvin Kamara, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jonathan Taylor are my other Top 5 options.

Advertisement

Bijan Robinson, Aaron Jones, Kyren Williams, De'Von Achane and Derrick Henry also should be considered Top-10 plays for Week 4.

Tony Pollard and Jerome Ford join Moss and Harris as my must-start plays. My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.

Related

Joe Mixon, Kenneth Walker and Raheem Mostert stock owners should continue to monitor their injury status leading into their respective kickoffs. Players from Thursday's Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game were removed from my rankings.

Advertisement

My Week 4 rankings of wide receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends are also available. My top free agent targets for Week 4 are available here. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week. Players will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.

Tony Pollard

Pollard, my No. 12 option this week, eclipsed 18 touches and 90 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two games. He was held in check in Week 3, when he logged just nine touches for 29 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

This week, Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will battle a Miami Dolphins defense that just surrendered 107 yards and two scores to Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet.

The Dolphins, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs, also gave up 95 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in Week 2 to Buffalo Bills running back James Cook.

Pollard should total at least 20 touches in this road matchup. I expect him to finish the week as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2.

Advertisement

Zack Moss

Moss continues to dominate the backfield workload for the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran played 47 of 62 (76%) offensive snaps in Week 3, compared to just 15 of 62 (24%) from fellow Bengals running back Chase Brown.

He turned his 17 touches into a season-high 97 yards from scrimmage and a score in the Bengals' loss to the Washington Commanders. That touchdown was Moss' second in three weeks.

This week, the Bengals will face a Carolina Panthers defense that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and rushing yards -- 124.7 per game -- to running backs so far this season.

Look for Moss to gain close to 100 yards from scrimmage. He also should plenty of touches in the red zone, increasing his likelihood for a touchdown. He is my No. 15 running back.

Najee Harris

Harris is another decent RB2 play in Week 4, when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Indianapolis Colts. Harris totaled a season-high 23 touches and 86 yards from scrimmage in Week 3. He also eclipsed 70 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two appearances.

The Colts allowed the most rushing yards to running backs so far this season -- 136.3 per game. That span included starting the season by allowing more than 150 rushing yards to both Joe Mixon and Josh Jacobs in Week 1 and Week 2, respectively.

Advertisement

They held Chicago Bears running backs Roschon Johnson and D'Andre Swift to just 50 rushing yards combined in Week 3, but I still like Harris in this matchup because of his expected opportunities and recent production.

He is my No. 18 play.

Jerome Ford

Ford totaled 69 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 1, but hasn't found the end zone since. Despite that, he has consistently posted more than 60 yards from scrimmage in each of his three appearances and should do so again in Week 4, when the Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders allowed the second-most fantasy points and third-most rushing yards -- 132.7 per game -- to running backs through three weeks. Ford is a touchdown-or-bust play, but he should get several opportunities to score in what I expect to be a close game.

He is my No. 21 running back for Week 4.

Week 4 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles at TB

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at ATL

3. Breece Hall, New York Jets vs. DEN

Advertisement

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions vs. SEA

5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. PIT

6. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

7. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings at GB

8. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams at CHI

9. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins vs. TEN

10. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens vs. BUF

11. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers vs. NE

12. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at MIA

13. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. WAS

14. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders at ARI

15. Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals at CAR

16. James Cook, Buffalo Bills at BAL

17. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. CIN

18. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at IND

19. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. PHI

20. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU

21. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns at LV

22. J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

23. Cam Akers, Houston Texans vs. JAX

24. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

Advertisement

25. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at NYJ

26. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at SF

27. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions vs. SEA

28. Braelon Allen, New York Jets vs. DEN

29. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals at CAR

30. Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

NFL: Washington Commanders edge Cincinnati Bengals

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (R) celebrates his touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals with Brian Robinson during the first half at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on September 23, 2024. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Shakir, Reed among 5 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
NFL // 2 days ago
Shakir, Reed among 5 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
MIAMI, Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Khalil Shakir and Jayden Reed are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the fantasy football campaign.
Defense leads Cowboys over Giants; Parsons, Nabers injured
NFL // 7 hours ago
Defense leads Cowboys over Giants; Parsons, Nabers injured
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Amani Oruwariye intercepted Daniel Jones' final pass attempt, capping off a defensive-driven victory over the New York Giants and improving the Dallas Cowboys' record to 2-2 on the season.
Fantasy football: Strange, Ertz among 4 must-start Week 4 tight ends
NFL // 23 hours ago
Fantasy football: Strange, Ertz among 4 must-start Week 4 tight ends
MIAMI, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Brenton Strange and Zach Ertz are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 4.
Purdy, Daniels among 5 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 4
NFL // 1 day ago
Purdy, Daniels among 5 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 4
MIAMI, Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Brock Purdy and Jayden Daniels are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 4.
Ex-Minnesota Vikings QB Tommy Kramer has dementia; given 2 to 10 years to live
NFL // 1 day ago
Ex-Minnesota Vikings QB Tommy Kramer has dementia; given 2 to 10 years to live
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Tommy Kramer was diagnosed with dementia and given two to 10 years to live, he announced on his social media platforms.
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre reveals Parkinson's diagnosis
NFL // 3 days ago
NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre reveals Parkinson's diagnosis
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Football legend Brett Favre has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, he revealed during a congressional hearing Tuesday in Washington.
Fantasy football: Dalton, Dowdle, Brown among top add/drops for Week 4
NFL // 3 days ago
Fantasy football: Dalton, Dowdle, Brown among top add/drops for Week 4
MIAMI, Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Andy Dalton, Rico Dowdle and Chase Brown are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson teases personnel changes after blowout loss to Bills
NFL // 3 days ago
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson teases personnel changes after blowout loss to Bills
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson hinted that personnel changes could be on the horizon, and was noncommittal when asked about quarterback Trevor Lawrence's future after a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels calls record-setting Bengals win a 'starting point'
NFL // 3 days ago
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels calls record-setting Bengals win a 'starting point'
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels aims to stay even-keeled, but says his record-breaking role in a Washington Commanders win over the Cincinnati Bengals "a starting point."
Justin Herbert, Myles Garrett, DeVonta Smith among injured in NFL's Week 3
NFL // 4 days ago
Justin Herbert, Myles Garrett, DeVonta Smith among injured in NFL's Week 3
MIAMI, Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Justin Herbert, Myles Garrett and DeVonta Smith were among the NFL players injured in Week 3. Those hurt in Thursday and Sunday games will be evaluated for their injuries this week to determine timelines for return.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Shakir, Reed among 5 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
Shakir, Reed among 5 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
Fantasy football: Strange, Ertz among 4 must-start Week 4 tight ends
Fantasy football: Strange, Ertz among 4 must-start Week 4 tight ends
Fantasy football: Dalton, Dowdle, Brown among top add/drops for Week 4
Fantasy football: Dalton, Dowdle, Brown among top add/drops for Week 4
Purdy, Daniels among 5 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 4
Purdy, Daniels among 5 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 4
Ex-Minnesota Vikings QB Tommy Kramer has dementia; given 2 to 10 years to live
Ex-Minnesota Vikings QB Tommy Kramer has dementia; given 2 to 10 years to live
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement