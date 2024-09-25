Moss, Harris among 4 must-start Week 4 fantasy football running backs

1 of 5 | Cincinnati Bengals running back Zack Moss (31) breaks free from Washington Commanders defenders Monday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Zack Moss and Najee Harris are among my four must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 4. Saquon Barkley leads my Top-30 weekly fantasy football running back rankings. Breece Hall, Alvin Kamara, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jonathan Taylor are my other Top 5 options. Advertisement

Bijan Robinson, Aaron Jones, Kyren Williams, De'Von Achane and Derrick Henry also should be considered Top-10 plays for Week 4.

Tony Pollard and Jerome Ford join Moss and Harris as my must-start plays. My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.

Joe Mixon, Kenneth Walker and Raheem Mostert stock owners should continue to monitor their injury status leading into their respective kickoffs. Players from Thursday's Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game were removed from my rankings.

Advertisement

My Week 4 rankings of wide receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends are also available. My top free agent targets for Week 4 are available here. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week. Players will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.

Tony Pollard

Pollard, my No. 12 option this week, eclipsed 18 touches and 90 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two games. He was held in check in Week 3, when he logged just nine touches for 29 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

This week, Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will battle a Miami Dolphins defense that just surrendered 107 yards and two scores to Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet.

The Dolphins, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs, also gave up 95 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in Week 2 to Buffalo Bills running back James Cook.

Pollard should total at least 20 touches in this road matchup. I expect him to finish the week as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2.

Advertisement

Zack Moss

Moss continues to dominate the backfield workload for the Cincinnati Bengals. The veteran played 47 of 62 (76%) offensive snaps in Week 3, compared to just 15 of 62 (24%) from fellow Bengals running back Chase Brown.

He turned his 17 touches into a season-high 97 yards from scrimmage and a score in the Bengals' loss to the Washington Commanders. That touchdown was Moss' second in three weeks.

This week, the Bengals will face a Carolina Panthers defense that allowed the fifth-most fantasy points and rushing yards -- 124.7 per game -- to running backs so far this season.

Look for Moss to gain close to 100 yards from scrimmage. He also should plenty of touches in the red zone, increasing his likelihood for a touchdown. He is my No. 15 running back.

Najee Harris

Harris is another decent RB2 play in Week 4, when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Indianapolis Colts. Harris totaled a season-high 23 touches and 86 yards from scrimmage in Week 3. He also eclipsed 70 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two appearances.

The Colts allowed the most rushing yards to running backs so far this season -- 136.3 per game. That span included starting the season by allowing more than 150 rushing yards to both Joe Mixon and Josh Jacobs in Week 1 and Week 2, respectively.

Advertisement

They held Chicago Bears running backs Roschon Johnson and D'Andre Swift to just 50 rushing yards combined in Week 3, but I still like Harris in this matchup because of his expected opportunities and recent production.

He is my No. 18 play.

Jerome Ford

Ford totaled 69 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 1, but hasn't found the end zone since. Despite that, he has consistently posted more than 60 yards from scrimmage in each of his three appearances and should do so again in Week 4, when the Cleveland Browns play the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders allowed the second-most fantasy points and third-most rushing yards -- 132.7 per game -- to running backs through three weeks. Ford is a touchdown-or-bust play, but he should get several opportunities to score in what I expect to be a close game.

He is my No. 21 running back for Week 4.

Week 4 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles at TB

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at ATL

3. Breece Hall, New York Jets vs. DEN

Advertisement

4. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions vs. SEA

5. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. PIT

6. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. NO

7. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings at GB

8. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams at CHI

9. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins vs. TEN

10. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens vs. BUF

11. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers vs. NE

12. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at MIA

13. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. WAS

14. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders at ARI

15. Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals at CAR

16. James Cook, Buffalo Bills at BAL

17. Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers vs. CIN

18. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at IND

19. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. PHI

20. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU

21. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns at LV

22. J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC

23. Cam Akers, Houston Texans vs. JAX

24. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers vs. MIN

Advertisement

25. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at NYJ

26. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at SF

27. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions vs. SEA

28. Braelon Allen, New York Jets vs. DEN

29. Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals at CAR

30. Carson Steele, Kansas City Chiefs at LAC

NFL: Washington Commanders edge Cincinnati Bengals