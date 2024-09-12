Trending
NFL
Sept. 12, 2024 / 10:49 AM

Burrow, Richardson among 5 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 2

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws while under pressure from the New England Patriots' defense Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
1 of 5 | Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws while under pressure from the New England Patriots' defense Sunday at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Anthony Richardson are among my five must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 2.

Jalen Hurts leads my Top 20 quarterback rankings, which are listed below. Lamar Jackson, Anthony Richardson, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen are among my other Top 5 plays. Jared Goff, Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray round out my Top 10.

My Week 2 running back and wide receiver rankings remain available for your preparation. My free-agent targets article is available here.

My positional rankings will continue to be updated for developments, including injuries. Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff and Tua Tagovailoa join Burrow and Richardson as my must-start options. Several streaming options can also be found within my rankings.

Each of my must-start options land inside the Top 14 of my quarterback rankings.

Anthony Richardson

Richardson delivered a Top 5 fantasy football performance in Week 1, when he threw for more than 200 yards and rushed for another 56, while accounting for two passing scores and a rushing touchdown. He also wowed fans with an incredible 60-yard touchdown toss off his back foot.

This week, Richardson's Indianapolis Colts will face the Green Bay Packers, who allowed 278 yards and two scores through the air and 33 rushing yards to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

I expect the Packers, who tied for allowing the third-most rushing yards to quarterbacks last season, to struggle to defend this elite playmaker. Look for at least 250 passing yards and 75 rushing yards from the Colts quarterback. He is my No. 3 play.

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield was among my must-start options last week and a top waiver-wire target for Week 2. I expect the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gunslinger to provide his second consecutive elite QB1 performance.

The Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions in what should be one of the highest-scoring games of the week. The Lions just allowed 317 passing yards, the second-most in the NFL, last week to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. They also allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season.

Mayfield threw for 349 yards and three scores, with two interceptions, in his last meeting with the Lions in the 2023-24 postseason. Look for at least 300 yards and multiple passing scores from Mayfield in this matchup. He is my No. 4 play.

Jared Goff

Goff will be on the other end of the Lions-Buccaneers matchup and also should get plenty of opportunities to provide Top 10 fantasy value.

The Lions quarterback started his 2024 campaign with 217 yards and a score in a win over the Rams. Look for better statistics from the veteran this week against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers allowed just 184 passing yards in Week 1 to Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels, who also ran for two scores, but the Lions offense is much more established and dynamic.

Goff, who threw for 287 yards and two scores against the Buccaneers in the playoffs, also threw for 353 yards and two scores against the same team during the 2023 regular season. He is a near-lock for at least 250 passing yards and will likely find the end zone for multiple scores.

He should continue to provide elite QB1 value in great matchups. He is my No. 6 play for Week 2.

Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are set to host the Buffalo Bills in the first game of Week 2. Look for the Dolphins quarterback to elevate his team in this Thursday Night Football matchup, connecting with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and his other playmakers for an elite performance.

Tagovailoa was a Top 10 fantasy football play in Week 1, when he threw for a league-best 338 yards.

The Dolphins star, who led the league in passing yards last year, has averaged nearly 250 passing yards in games he has started -- and played the entirety of -- during his career against the Bills. Tagovailoa should eclipse that total this week, especially with the Dolphins leaning more on their passing game because of the absence of running back Raheem Mostert.

He is my No. 8 play.

Joe Burrow

Burrow got off to a very cold start, with just 164 passing yards and no touchdowns in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots.

This week, the Bengals will travel for a major matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. I expect a high-scoring affair here, with Burrow and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes airing it out.

Burrow has thrown for more than 250 passing yards in all of his career meetings with the Chiefs. He also has averaged at least two total touchdowns in those games.

Look for another prolific showing from the Bengals quarterback, with 300 passing yards and a couple scores. Burrow is my No. 9 option this week.

Week 2 fantasy football quarterback rankings

1. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs. ATL

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. LV

3. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts at GB

4. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills at MIA

6. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. TB

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. CIN

8. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF

9. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at KC

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

11. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans vs. CHI

12. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders vs. NYG

13. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

14. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at MIN

15. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys vs. NO

17. Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers at DEN

18. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons at PHI

19. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints at DAL

20. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers at CAR

NFL: New Orleans Saints rout Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed grabs a pass from quarterback Derek Carr into the end zone for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans on September 8, 2024. The Saints beat the Bears 47-10. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

