Taylor, Pollard among 5 must-start Week 2 fantasy football running backs

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Jonathan Taylor and Tony Pollard are among my five must-start fantasy football running backs for Week 2. Taylor also leads my Top 30 weekly fantasy football running back rankings. Saquon Barkley, De'Von Achane, Bijan Robinson and Isaiah Pacheco are my other Top 5 options. Advertisement

Jahmyr Gibbs, Josh Jacobs, Rachaad White, Breece Hall and Pollard should be considered Top 10 plays for Week 2.

Najee Harris joins Taylor, Achane, Jacobs and Pollard as a must-start play. My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.

Those who roster Raheem Mostert should move him to your bench, as he is ruled out for Week 2. Achane and Christian McCaffrey stock owners should continue to monitor their injury status leading into their respective kickoffs.

My Week 2 rankings of wide receivers also are available. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week. Players will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.

Jonathan Taylor

Taylor handled 16 carries, but provided just 48 yards in Week 1. While he found the end zone to comfort his fantasy stock holders, I expect a much more prolific performance in Week 2 from the Indianapolis Colts star.

This week, the Colts will face the Green Bay Packers. The Packers just surrendered 132 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns to Saquon Barkley in Week 1.

Look for Taylor to get at least 20 touches in this matchup, with several opportunities to score. He is my No. 1 option in a game I expect the Colts to control on the ground, especially with the Packers playing without starting quarterback Jordan Love.

De'Von Achane

As mentioned above, Achane's stock holders should continue to monitor his status ahead of the Miami Dolphins' game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The running back, who is dealing with an ankle injury, is listed as questionable.

Co-starter Raheem Mostert has already been ruled out for this matchup. Achane, who already was used more than Mostert -- especially in the passing game -- in Week 1, could be teed up for a breakout performance.

He totaled 100 yards from scrimmage and a score in Week 1. The Bills just allowed 83 yards from scrimmage and a score to James Conner in their season opener. I expect Achane to eclipse 100 yards from scrimmage. He could finish the week as the top running back in fantasy football.

Josh Jacobs

Jacobs is my No. 7 play. The Packers' veteran received 18 touches in Week 1 and could be in line for more work this week because of Love's absence. Jacobs turned his workload into 104 yards from scrimmage, but didn't find the end zone in Week 1.

This week, the Packers will face a Colts defense that allowed 178 yards from scrimmage -- including 159 rushing yards -- and a touchdown to Joe Mixon in their season opener. The Colts also surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points to running backs last season.

Tony Pollard

Pollard logged 94 yards from scrimmage, including a 26-yard touchdown run, in his Tennessee Titans debut. He also dominated the backfield touches, taking 39 snaps, compared to Tyjae Spears' 29.

Look for Pollard to see another significant workload this week, when the Titans host the New York Jets. The Jets just allowed 147 yards and 28 carries to San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason. Look for the Titans to lean on their running back stable, with Pollard totaling more than 100 yards from scrimmage.

He is my No. 10 option.

Najee Harris

Like Pollard, Harris also is fighting off competition at the running back position. In Week 1, the veteran out-snapped fellow Pittsburgh Steelers ball carrier 38 to 21.

Harris turned that workload into 79 yards from scrimmage. This week, the Steelers will play the Denver Broncos. The Broncos, who gave up the second-most rushing yards to running backs last season, allowed 103 rushing yards and a score to Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker in Week 1.

Look for the Steelers to give Harris at least 20 touches for the second-consecutive week. He is my No. 17 play and can be plugged in as a low-end RB2 or flex play.

Week 2 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts at GB

2. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles vs. ATL

3. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins vs. BUF

4. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons at PHI

5. Isaiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs. CIN

6. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions vs. TB

7. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers vs. IND

8. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers at DET

9. Breece Hall, New York Jets at TEN

10. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans vs. NYJ

11. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans vs. CHI

12. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams at ARI

13. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at DAL

14. James Cook, Buffalo Bills at MIA

15. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks at NE

16. Jordan Mason, San Francisco 49ers at MIN

17. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers at DEN

18. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. CLE

19. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals vs. LAR

20. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens vs. LV

21. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots vs. SEA

22. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns at JAX

23. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos vs. PIT

24. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears at HOU

25. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders vs. NYG

26. J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers at CAR

27. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys vs. NO

28. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions vs. TB

29. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings vs. SF

30. Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders at BAL

