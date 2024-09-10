Fantasy football: Mayfield, Likely among top add/drops for Week 2

1 of 5 | Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield is among my favorite waiver-wire pickups in Week 2. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Baker Mayfield, Jordan Mason and Isaiah Likely are among my fantasy football waiver wire priorities for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. J.K. Dobbins, Demarcus Robinson and the Los Angeles Chargers defense/special teams are among my other targets.

Injuries, breakout performances and other factors have cleared the way for several players to warrant a spot on fantasy football team benches or maybe even placement in starting lineups.

My waiver wire priorities each carry an ownership percentage of 60% or less. Here are my top players to add and top players to drop for Week 2:

ALL-ADD TEAM

QB | Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith; RB | Jordan Mason, J.K. Dobbins, Zach Charbonnet; WR | Demarcus Robinson; TE | Isaiah Likely; D/ST | Los Angeles Chargers; K |; Jake Bates

HONORABLE MENTIONS

QB | Justin Fields; RB | Alexander Mattison; WR | Gabe Davis, Wan'Dale Robinson; TE | Mike Gesicki; D/ST | Jacksonville Jaguars; K |; Greg Zuerlein

TOP DROPS

QB | Deshaun Watson; RB | Isaac Guerendo; WR | Andrei Iosivas; TE | Luke Musgrave; D/ST | Cincinnati Bengals; K |; Cade York

QUARTERBACK

Baker Mayfield was among my must-start options in Week 1 and now should be on your roster if you don't already have a stellar every-week option at quarterback.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran was the top quarterback in fantasy football in his first start of the season, when he threw a league-best four touchdown passes and logged 289 passing yards.

This week, Mayfield and the Buccaneers will face a Detroit Lions secondary that allowed 317 passing yards to Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford in Week 1. The Lions also allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks last season.

I expect Mayfield to total at least two passing scores in Week 2. He could again be a Top 5 play if he eclipses 300 passing yards.

RUNNING BACK

Jordan Mason broke loose for a career-high 147 yards and a score in a surprising Week 1 start, replacing injured star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Mason is a must-own player going forward, even if you don't have stock in McCaffrey. He proved Monday that he can be started as at least a mid-range RB2 and can provide even better value in great matchups.

This week, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings in a game they should dominate. Look for Mason to get a hefty workload and to provide fantasy value if given another start in place of McCaffrey.

He also should be held on to even if he doesn't start because of potential injury risk for McCaffrey down the road.

WIDE RECEIVER

Demarcus Robinson totaled four catches for 42 yards in Week 1, but could be in line for more involvement in the weeks ahead due to wide receiver Puka Nacua's placement on injured reserve. Look for the Los Angeles Rams veteran to provide low-end WR3 value amid Nacua's absence.

The Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 2 game that I expect to be high-scoring. Stafford is a near-lock to throw at least two touchdown passes in this matchup, with potentially one ending up in the hands of Robinson. He is a desperation play, but worth a roster spot if you need wide receiver depth.

TIGHT END

Isaiah Likely was one of the biggest fantasy football stars of Week 1, going off for nine catches for 111 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

While I don't expect Likely to put up those kind of statistics each week, I do believe he will remain involved in the Baltimore Ravens passing attack, despite the presence of veteran tight end Mark Andrews on the roster.

Likely can be plugged in as a TE1 in leagues with at least 14 teams that require starting the position. Unlike most tight ends, Likely does not appear to be a touchdown-or-bust option. I believe in his talent and think he should see enough targets to warrant a spot on fantasy teams.