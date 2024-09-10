Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 10, 2024 / 9:47 AM

Citing 'misguided power,' Miami Dolphins urge action against officers who detained Tyreek Hill

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill received two traffic citations Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
1 of 6 | Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill received two traffic citations Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins responded to release of body camera footage of police detaining Tyreek Hill, urging officials to take "strong action" against the officers involved.

"We are saddened by the overly aggressive and violent conduct directed toward Tyreek Hill," the Dolphins said in a statement Monday night.

Advertisement

The Miami-Dade Police Department on Monday night released more than 100 minutes of footage of the incident. The videos shows several officers interacting with Hill after pulling him over outside of Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Dolphins' season opener Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Officers are shown exchanging words with Hill before pulling him out of his car, pinning him to the ground and placing him in handcuffs. Hill, who not arrested, eventually was allowed to leave and played in the game.

Advertisement

"We are proud to have a strong and positive relationship with the Miami-Dade Police Department and other law enforcement agencies and recognize that the vast majority of officers do serve the community with the utmost character and desire to protect all citizens," the Dolphins said.

"However, as is on full display in the videos released [Monday], there are some officers who mistake their responsibility and commitment to serve with misguided power.

"While we commend MDPD for taking the right and necessary action to quickly release this footage, we also urge them to take equally swift and strong action against the officers who engaged in such despicable behavior."

The NFL did not immediately respond when asked for comment.

The police footage first shows an officer on a motorcycle approaching Hill, who was driving a McLaren 720S with the driver-side window down.

The officer, who told Hill he was speeding, directs him to pull up to a curb. He then walks up to his window, which Hill put up. The officer then knocked on Hill's window, which the NFL star lowered. Hill then handed his license to the officer before the two argued about Hill putting his window up.

Hill then told the officer to give him a ticket before putting his window back up.

Advertisement

"Keep your window down or I'm going to get you out of the car," the officer said. "As a matter of fact, get out of the car."

Hill told the officer not to tell him what to do, while another officer threatened to break the car's window. The NFL star then said he was getting out of the car and opened the door.

One of the officer's then shouted "get out," before putting his hands on Hill's arm and neck area to pull him out of the car. Three officers then pinned Hill to the ground, with one using his knee to keep him pressed to the pavement.

"Take me to jail," Hill said. "Do what you gotta do."

"We are," an officer responded. "We will."

The officers proceeded to put Hill in handcuffs as he continued to exchange words with them. One of the officers then forced Hill to sit down on the curb, placing one arm around his neck and another on his shoulder before returning his hands to his neck area once he was down, as the Dolphins wide receiver told him he recently had surgery on his knee.

"Did you have surgery on your ears when we told you to put your window down?" the officer shouted.

Advertisement

The footage goes on to show several of Hill's Dolphins teammates, including fellow team captain Calais Campbell, stopping at the scene. Campbell put both hands in the air as he approached the area and was told to back up. He complied, but was later placed in handcuffs and briefly detained.

Hill was cited for not wearing a seatbelt, in addition to careless driving. The footage showed the NFL star shaking hands with all of the officers before he walked away from the scene and went into the stadium.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Stephanie V. Daniels announced Sunday that one of the officers involved was under investigation and placed on administrative duties during an internal affairs investigations, which remains ongoing.

"The department is committed to conducting a thorough, objective investigation into this matter, and we will continue to update the public on the outcome of that process," Daniels said.

Hill, who told reporters Sunday that he had "no idea" why he was place din handcuffs, appeared on several news platforms after the footage was released. He said he rolled his window back up after being asked to put it down because he didn't want to "create a scene" with fans and onlookers taking pictures.

Advertisement

Hill told CNN that he was still "shellshocked" and "embarrassed" from the incident.

"If I wasn't Tyreek Hill, we would have had a different article," Hill said. "'Tyreek Hill got shot in front of Hard Rock Stadium.' That's the worst-case scenario. Or 'Tyreek Hill put in handcuffs and taken in and booked.' It's crazy that me and my family had to go through this."

Steadman Stahl, the president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association, said Monday that Hill was detained "for officer safety, after driving in a manner in which he was putting himself and others in great risk of danger."

Stahl also said Hill was "redirected to the ground" because he was uncooperative.

"In this case, while we will wait for the investigation to run its course. Based on what we know, we stand with the actions of our officers, but look forward to further open communication moving forward," Stahl said.

Hill said Monday that he wanted to use his platform to "make a change" as a result of the incident.

"We've tried it all," Hill said. "We've done protests. We even took a knee. We did walks. What's next? Right now, me and my wife, we are brainstorming on how can we be a part of this change. It's important to us because we want to be able to change lives all the way across the world, not just Miami."

Advertisement

His wife was not with him in the car, but headed to the game separately.

Hill and the Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills in their second game of the season at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium.

"We will stand beside Tyreek and our players as they work to use their platform and this situation to make a positive impact in our community," the Dolphins said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel help San Francisco 49ers ground N.Y. Jets
NFL // 1 hour ago
Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel help San Francisco 49ers ground N.Y. Jets
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Veteran backup Jordan Mason stepped in for an injured Christian McCaffrey and ran for a career-high 147 yards and a touchdown, helping the San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Jets in the NFL's Week 1 finale.
Adam Sandler, Bill Belichick among first 2024 ManningCast guests
NFL // 23 hours ago
Adam Sandler, Bill Belichick among first 2024 ManningCast guests
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Actor Adam Sandler, coaching icon Bill Belichick and Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones will guest star on the first "ManningCast" edition of ESPN's "Monday Night Football" for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
Police 'redirected' Tyreek Hill to ground for being uncooperative, union says
NFL // 19 hours ago
Police 'redirected' Tyreek Hill to ground for being uncooperative, union says
MIAMI, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A police officer "redirected" Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill to the ground because he was uncooperative during a traffic stop outside of Hard Rock Stadium, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association said Monday.
Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown requires knee surgery
NFL // 20 hours ago
Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown requires knee surgery
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown sustained a knee injury that will require surgery, and he could miss the remainder of the season, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Puka Nacua, Jordan Love among NFL stars injured in Week 1
NFL // 1 day ago
Puka Nacua, Jordan Love among NFL stars injured in Week 1
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Puka Nacua and Jordan Love were among several football stars injured in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL campaign.
Officer placed on administrative duty after detaining Dolphins' Tyreek Hill
NFL // 1 day ago
Officer placed on administrative duty after detaining Dolphins' Tyreek Hill
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Miami-Dade police officer was placed on administrative duties for his involvement in the detainment of wide receiver Tyreek Hill before the Miami Dolphins' season-opener Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Miami Dolphins edge Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 in season opener
NFL // 1 day ago
Miami Dolphins edge Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 in season opener
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 8 (UPI) -- As arguably the fastest team in football, the Miami Dolphins don't require much time to flip scripts. They needed just eight seconds to entirely morph momentum Sunday, rallying past the Jacksonville Jaguars.
McCaffrey, Robinson top Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
McCaffrey, Robinson top Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson lead senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1.
Fantasy football: Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill lead Week 1 wide receivers rankings
NFL // 4 days ago
Fantasy football: Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill lead Week 1 wide receivers rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1.
Dallas Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott agree to NFL-record $240M extension
NFL // 1 day ago
Dallas Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott agree to NFL-record $240M extension
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a four-year contract extension worth an NFL-record $240 million, his agency, Athletes First, announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Puka Nacua, Jordan Love among NFL stars injured in Week 1
Puka Nacua, Jordan Love among NFL stars injured in Week 1
Police 'redirected' Tyreek Hill to ground for being uncooperative, union says
Police 'redirected' Tyreek Hill to ground for being uncooperative, union says
Adam Sandler, Bill Belichick among first 2024 ManningCast guests
Adam Sandler, Bill Belichick among first 2024 ManningCast guests
Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown requires knee surgery
Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown requires knee surgery
Baker Mayfield among 4 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 1
Baker Mayfield among 4 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 1
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement