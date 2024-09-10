Jordan Mason, Deebo Samuel help San Francisco 49ers ground N.Y. Jets

1 of 5 | San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason totaled 152 yards from scrimmage and a score on 29 touches in a win over the New York Jets on Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Veteran backup Jordan Mason stepped in for an injured Christian McCaffrey and ran for a career-high 147 yards and a touchdown, helping the San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Jets in the NFL's Week 1 finale. "This is just the beginning, and we are going to see where we go from here," Mason said on the ESPN broadcast Monday from Santa Clara, Calif. Advertisement

The 49ers, who were without their star running back because of lingering leg injuries, outgained their foes 401 to 266 in total yards in the 32-19 triumph at Levi's Stadium.

"Not having Christian is huge, but we have a team that really commits to running the ball," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. "We have 10 guys out there who block for whoever the running back is.

Advertisement

"And we have some running backs and some receivers who know how to lower their pads and run the ball too."

Quarterback Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 231 yards for the 49ers. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 13 of 21 passes for 167 yards, one score and an interception.

The 49ers, who held an edge in time of possession of more than 17 minutes, outgained the Jets 180-68 on the ground and 221 to 198 through the air. They led the Jets 24-14 in first downs and did not log a turnover.

The 49ers started the game with a punt, but went on to score points on their next eight possessions.

"They're an elite football team, and I know they were missing Christian, but they still have Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings and a really good offensive line and a really good quarterback," Jets coach Robert Saleh said.

"So, credit to them. They executed a heck of a lot better than we did, and we have to be better."

Advertisement

Jake Moody made a 46-yard field goal to give the 49ers a 3-0 lead four minutes into the game. The Jets responded with a 12-play, 70-yard drive, which ended with a 3-yard Breece Hall rushing score. Moody made another field goal on the next possession.

The 49ers added another 12-play scoring drive to take a 13-7 lead halfway through the second quarter. Deebo Samuel scored on a 2-yard rush.

Moody made another field goal at the end of the quarter to give the 49ers a 16-7 lead at the break. Mason ended the first drive of the second half with a 5-yard rushing score. Moody added another field goal, from 54 yards, about five minutes later for a 26-7 49ers lead.

Rodgers found Allen Lazard for a 36-yard score with 1:43 remaining in the third quarter. The 49ers answered with Moody field goals on their next two possessions.

The Jets replaced Rodgers with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor for their final drive. He led them on a 12-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, ending with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Lazard.

Lazard finished the night with six catches for 89 yards and two scores. Hall logged 93 yards from scrimmage and a score on 21 touches. He also lost a fumble.

Advertisement

Samuel totaled 77 yards from scrimmage and a score on 13 touches for the 49ers.

Jets safety Tony Adams totaled 12 combined tackles and a sack in the loss. Cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive lineman Michael Clemons also registered sacks in the loss.

The Jets (0-1) will face the Tennessee Titans (0-1) in their second game at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Nashville. The 49ers (1-0) will play the Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Minneapolis.