Police 'redirected' Tyreek Hill to ground for being uncooperative, union says

MIAMI, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A police officer "redirected" Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill to the ground because he was uncooperative during a traffic stop outside of Hard Rock Stadium, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association said Monday.
"While we are confident in the actions that led to the stop of Mr. Hill, as with any investigation, we will wait for all of the facts to come out, along with any explanation Mr. Hill may have for his actions that initiated this unfortunate incident," said Steadman Stahl, the president of the police union.