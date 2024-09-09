Trending
Sept. 9, 2024 / 2:25 PM / Updated at 2:36 PM

Police 'redirected' Tyreek Hill to ground for being uncooperative, union says

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (L) scored an 80-yard touchdown in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI
MIAMI, Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A police officer "redirected" Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill to the ground because he was uncooperative during a traffic stop outside of Hard Rock Stadium, the South Florida Police Benevolent Association said Monday.

"While we are confident in the actions that led to the stop of Mr. Hill, as with any investigation, we will wait for all of the facts to come out, along with any explanation Mr. Hill may have for his actions that initiated this unfortunate incident," said Steadman Stahl, the president of the police union.

Stahl said Hill was issued two traffic citations as a result of the stop, which occurred on a road adjacent to the Dolphins' home field in Miami Gardens, Fla. Several social media users posted footage of the incident just hours before the Dolphins kicked off their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium.

That footage showed officers surrounding Hill while he was face down on the ground. He also was placed in handcuffs before being allowed to leave.

Miami-Dade Police director Stephanie V. Daniels announced hours after the stop that one officer involved was placed on administrative duties amid an investigation into the incident, which the department said is protocol for officers involved in internal affairs investigations.

Hill, who totaled 130 yards and a touchdown on seven catches in the Dolphins' 20-17 victory over the Jaguars, told reporters that he had "no idea" why officers placed him in handcuffs. He also said he was not disrespectful and was "still trying to put it all together."

Police plan to review body camera footage as part of their investigation.

Veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell was among several Dolphins players who stopped at the scene when they saw police detaining Hill. Officers temporarily detained Campbell, but he was released shortly after.

"We will provide further information once it becomes available pending the outcome of the investigation," Daniels said.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told reporters Sunday that the incident "was completely unnecessary" and he also plans to investigate the matter.

"We are going to have to look into this," Rosenhaus said. "I want to make sure he wasn't mistreated."

The Dolphins (1-0) will face the Buffalo Bills (1-0) in their second game of the season at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium.

