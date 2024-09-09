Puka Nacua, Jordan Love among NFL stars injured in Week 1

1 of 5 | Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love sustained a knee injury in Week 1 and could miss multiple games. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Puka Nacua and Jordan Love were among several football stars injured in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season. Many of the injured players will be evaluated this week to determine the extent of their injuries and potential timelines for return. Advertisement

Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and CBS that Love sustained an MCL injury in his left knee in the fourth quarter of the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The star quarterback is expected to miss three to six weeks.

Love completed 17 of 34 passes for 260 yards, two scores and an interception in the Packers' 34-29 setback. Malik Willis is the only other quarterback on the Packers depth chart. He failed to complete his lone pass attempt against the Eagles.

The Packers (0-1) will host the Indianapolis Colts (0-1) in their second game of the season Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

Nacua injured his right knee in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Rams' 26-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday in Detroit. He was ruled out in the second half.

Nacua totaled four catches for 35 yards. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp led the Rams with 110 yards and a score. Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Tyler Johnson and Jordan Whittington are the other healthy wide receivers on the Rams' roster.

From @GMFB: The fallout from the weekend, with updates on injuries to #Rams WR Puka Nacua, #Browns TE David Njoku, and #Packers QB Jordan Love. pic.twitter.com/JAHL21tuSg— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2024

Rams offensive linemen Joe Noteboom (ankle) and Steve Avila (knee) also were injured against the Lions. The Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) on Sunday in Phoenix.

The Cardinals lost starting right tackle Jonah Williams to a knee injury in the first quarter of their Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Kelvin Beachum replaced Williams and could start in Week 2 if he is unavailable. Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that he did not know the severity of the injury.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his left hand injury jumping for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 34-28 victory. He stayed in the game and completed 18 of 23 passes for 232 yards and two scores, while rushing for 39 yards and two more scores.

Allen told CBS in a postgame interview that he will be "all right."

"We'll be aiiight" Josh Allen tells @tiffblackmon his hand injury is nothing to worry about after the @BuffaloBills gutsy win pic.twitter.com/VNUIWCEl6w— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 8, 2024

Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm) and running back Ty Johnson (knee) also sustained injuries.

The Bills (1-0) will play the Miami Dolphins (1-0) in their second game Thursday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Linebacker David Long hurt his hand in the Dolphins' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Miami Gardens. He totaled eight combined tackles, including a team-high seven solo takedowns, in the 20-17 victory. Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell sustained a hamstring injury.

The Jaguars (0-1) will host the Cleveland Browns (0-1) on Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Browns lost tight end David Njoku to an ankle injury during their Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Njoku totaled four catches for a team-high 44 yards before being hurt in the third quarter. He did not return.

Njoku will undergo tests on the injured area, but sources told NFL Network, ESPN and Cleveland.com that the Browns fear that the tight end suffered a high-ankle sprain. High-ankle sprains often result in absences of one to two months.

Njoku wore a walking boot while in the locker room after the Browns' loss.

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson sustained a knee injury about 5 minutes after Njoku's ankle injury. He totaled three catches for 15 yards and did not return after the injury.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that X-rays were negative on the knee, and the Cowboys don't believe Ferguson sustained an ACL tear. He will have an MRI on Monday.

The Cowboys (1-0) will host the New Orleans Saints (1-0) on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore sustained a hamstring injury in the thid quarter of their Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers. He did not return.

"We'll evaluate and see what that means, if that means missed time or not," Saints coach Dennis Allen said.

Lattimore had made two tackles. Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, Kool-Aid McKinstry and Rico Payton are the other cornerbacks on the Saints roster.

Saints tight end Foster Moreau sustained a concussion in the fourth quarter. He did not return. Moreau logged four catches for 43 yards and a score. Juwan Johnson and Taysom Hill are the other healthy tight ends on the Saints' roster.

Running back Kenneth Walker III sustained an abdomen issue late in the Seattle Seahawks' 26-20 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Seattle. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said the team is optimistic that Walker's problem isn't serious.

Walker totaled 103 yards and a score on 20 attempts. Backup running back Zach Charbonnet totaled 41 yards from scrimmage and a score on 14 touches for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks also lost offensive tackle George Fant to a knee injury. They will face the New England Patriots (1-0) in their second game on Sunday in Foxborough, Mass.

The Minnesota Vikings lost wide receiver Jordan Addison to an ankle injury in the third quarter of their 28-6 win over the New York Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. Addison totaled three catches for 35 yards.

Jalen Nailor, Trent Sherfield and Brandon Powell join star playmaker Justin Jefferson as the healthy wide receivers remaining on the Vikings depth chart.

"Hopefully it will be a shorter-term thing," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters.

The Vikings (1-0) will host the San Francisco 49ers in their second game Sunday in Minneapolis.

The 49ers will host the New York Jets in the NFL's Week 1 finale at 8:15 p.m. EDT Monday in Santa Clara, Calif. The Monday Night Football matchup will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.