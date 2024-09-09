Trending
Sept. 9, 2024 / 1:32 PM

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown requires knee surgery

By Alex Butler
Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown (L) defends a pass thrown by New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (R) on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI
Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown (L) defends a pass thrown by New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (R) on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown sustained a knee injury that will require surgery, and he could miss the remainder of the season, a league source told UPI on Monday.

Brown injured his meniscus during the Panthers' 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in New Orleans.

Brown totaled three combined tackles. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound defender played 60 of 66 (91%) of the defensive snaps in Sunday's loss.

Brown totaled a career-high 103 combined tackles, 15 quarterback hits, seven tackles for a loss, six passes defensed, two sacks and an interception over 17 starts last season, en route to his first Pro Bowl selection.

He totaled 248 combined tackles, 48 quarterback hits, 28 tackles for a loss, 21 passes defensed and eight sacks through his first 67 appearances.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft signed a four-year, $96 million contract extension with the Panthers in April.

Carolina is expected to lean on a rotation of players to fill in for Brown opposite starting defensive end A'Shawn Robinson. LaBryan Ray, Nick Thurman and Jayden Peevy are among their reserve options.

Robinson was the highest-rated Panthers lineman in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus. Brown was the top-rated Panthers defensive lineman in 2023 and 2022.

The Panthers (0-1) will host the Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

