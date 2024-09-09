Trending
NFL
Sept. 9, 2024 / 10:32 AM

Adam Sander, Bill Belichick among first 2024 ManningCast guests

By Alex Butler
Adam Sandler will be one of three guests on the ManningCast on Monday on ESPN2. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 5 | Adam Sandler will be one of three guests on the ManningCast on Monday on ESPN2. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Actor Adam Sandler, coaching icon Bill Belichick and Kansas City Chiefs star Chris Jones will guest star on the first ManningCast edition of ESPN's Monday Night Football for Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Omaha Productions revealed the guest list Monday, the day on which the New York Jets will play the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. EDT in Santa Clara, Calif.

The ManningCast, which features commentary from former football stars Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, will air at 8 p.m. on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+.

Omaha Productions released a promotional video for the show, featuring Sandler portraying Bobby Boucher from The Waterboy.

Omaha Productions also released a teaser video featuring the Backstreet Boys singing a ManningCast themed version of their 1997 hit "Everybody."

"Everybody, yeah," the boy band sang. "Watch the ManningCast, yeah. Everybody, yeah. It's on Monday Night. ManningCast, alright!"

The ManningCast also will air in Week 2, when the Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 16 in Philadelphia. The broadcasts then will run from Week 5 through Week 9 and return for Week 11, 12 and 14. The ManningCast also will air Jan. 13 during the NFL playoffs.

Sandler, who recently appeared in the Netflix drama Spaceman and stars in the comedy special Adam Sandler: Love You available on the streaming platform, posted a photo Monday on social media of the jersey he wore in Happy Gilmore.

Netflix announced earlier this year that it ordered a sequel for the 1996 hit comedy. Sander used a line from the movie as a caption for the photo.

"It ain't over," Sandler wrote. "The way I see it ... we've only just begun."

