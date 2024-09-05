Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 5, 2024 / 12:34 PM / Updated at 12:07 PM

Fantasy football: Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill lead Week 1 wide receivers rankings

By Alex Butler
Puka Nacua (R) of the Los Angeles Rams leads my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Puka Nacua (R) of the Los Angeles Rams leads my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams lead my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1.

A.J. Brown and Justin Jefferson are my other Top 5 options. Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, Nico Collins and Ja'Marr Chase round out my Top 10 plays.

My Week 1 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends also are available. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week.

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens game were removed after their season-opening match Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Players also will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.

Week 1 wide receiver rankings

1. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams at DET

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX

3. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB

5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at NYG

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. LAR

7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at CLE

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS

9. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at IND

10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE

11. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at SF

12. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals at BUF

13. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ

14. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at DET

15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

16. Malik Nabers, New York Giants vs. MIN

17. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. TEN

18. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX

19. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

20. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at TB

21. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at PHI

22. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT

23. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

24. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB

25. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans at IND

26. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS

27. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at PHI

28. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans at CHI

29. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. DAL

30. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI

31. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ

32. Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers at NO

33. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL

34. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA

35. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

36. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI

37. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at SEA

38. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans at CHI

39. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. LAR

40. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. TEN

41. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

42. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

43. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

44. Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

45. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA

46. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys at CLE

47. Gabe Davis, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA

48. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

49. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers at NO

50. Andrei Iosavis, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE

