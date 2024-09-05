Fantasy football: Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill lead Week 1 wide receivers rankings

1 of 5 | Puka Nacua (R) of the Los Angeles Rams leads my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams lead my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1.
A.J. Brown and Justin Jefferson are my other Top 5 options. Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, Nico Collins and Ja'Marr Chase round out my Top 10 plays.
My Week 1 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends also are available. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week.
Players from the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens game were removed after their season-opening match Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Players also will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.
Week 1 wide receiver rankings
1. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams at DET
2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX
3. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC
4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB
5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at NYG
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. LAR
7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at CLE
8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS
9. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at IND
10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE
11. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at SF
12. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals at BUF
13. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ
14. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at DET
15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
16. Malik Nabers, New York Giants vs. MIN
17. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. TEN
18. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX
19. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN
20. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at TB
21. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at PHI
22. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT
23. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU
24. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB
25. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans at IND
26. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS
27. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at PHI
28. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans at CHI
29. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. DAL
30. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI
31. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ
32. Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers at NO
33. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL
34. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA
35. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV
36. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI
37. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at SEA
38. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans at CHI
39. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. LAR
40. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. TEN
41. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV
42. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
43. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN
44. Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU
45. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA
46. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys at CLE
47. Gabe Davis, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA
48. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC
49. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers at NO
50. Andrei Iosavis, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE