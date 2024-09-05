Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 5, 2024 / 2:16 PM / Updated at 12:18 PM

McCaffrey, Robinson top Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings

By Alex Butler
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey tops my Week 1 rankings. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey tops my Week 1 rankings. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

MIAMI, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson lead my Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1.

Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley and James Cook are my other Top 5 options. Kenneth Walker, Breece Hall, Jahmyr Gibbs, Travis Etienne and Josh Jacobs should be considered Top 10 plays for Week 1.

My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including: likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.

My Week 1 rankings for quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends also will be available.

All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week. Players from the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens game were removed after their season-opening match Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Players also will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.

Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT

3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

4. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB

5. James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI

6. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

7. Breece Hall, New York Jets at SF

8. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions vs. LAR

9. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA

10. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers at PHI

11. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS

12. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX

13. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams at DET

14. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at SEA

15. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

16. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans at IND

17. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX

18. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings at NYG

19. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at BUF

20. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears vs. TEN

21. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at CHI

22. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns vs. DAL

23. Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

24. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at CIN

25. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders at TB

26. Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE

27. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at CLE

28. Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

29. David Montgomery, Detroit Lions vs. LAR

30. Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders at TB

