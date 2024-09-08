Miami Dolphins edge Jacksonville Jaguars 20-17 in season opener

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 338 yards in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 8 (UPI) -- As arguably the fastest team in football, the Miami Dolphins don't require much time to flip scripts. They needed just eight seconds to entirely morph momentum Sunday, rallying past the Jacksonville Jaguars. The electric stretch occurred late in the third quarter of the 20-17 win in Miami Gardens, Fla. Safety Javon Holland forced a fumble in the red zone to stop the Jaguars from taking a 24-7 lead. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw an 80-yard touchdown toss to Tyreek Hill on the next snap. Advertisement

Kicker Jason Sanders, who earlier missed his first attempt, followed with two field goals, including a game-winning 52-yard score as time expired, giving the Dolphins a win to start the season.

"I feel like that had to be the play of the game," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Holland's forced fumble. "You are talking about a gigantic flip in points and momentum. It was really cool to see a guy who, when the opportunity came, he made his play and the team desperately needed it."

Hill, who was detained by police before the game, but was released and started the game, totaled 130 yards on seven catches. Tagovailoa completed 23 of 37 passes for 338 yards. The Dolphins outgained the Jaguars 400-267 in total yards. They trailed 17-7 at halftime, but shut down the Jaguars in the second half.

The Jaguars got on the board first, with running back Travis Etienne scoring on a 1-yard run with 4:34 remaining in the first quarter.

Jaguars defenders smothered the Dolphins rushing attack, holding Miami to just 29 rushing yards in the first half, including 1 in the first quarter.

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to the back of the end zone, finding rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. for a touchdown and doubling the Jaguars' lead midway through the second quarter.

The Dolphins answered a dozen plays later, ending a 70-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run from running back De'Von Achane.

Kicker Cam Little made a 53-yard field goal on the next drive to give the Jaguars a 17-7 lead at halftime.

The Jaguars stopped the Dolphins on the first drive of the second half and appeared ready to push their lead to 17 points before Holland punched the ball out of Etienne's hands for his game-changing forced fumble.

Tagovailoa then took the next snap and hit Hill on the left sideline. The "Cheetah" then exploded his long-distance score, cutting into the Jaguars lead.

The Jaguars turned the ball over on downs on the next possession, giving their foes the ball at their 30-yard line, but Sanders missed wide left on a field goal that would have tied the game.

But Sanders redeemed himself by making a 37-yard attempt with 4:26 remaining. Dolphins pass rushers Emmanuel Ogbah and Jaelan Phillips logged sacks on the Jaguars' next possession, forcing a punt.

The Dolphins then marched back down the field to set up Sanders' game-winning attempt, which sealed their comeback victory.

Lawrence completed 12 of 21 passes for 162 yards and a score in the loss. Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle totaled 109 yards on five catches.

The Dolphins will host the Buffalo Bills (1-0) in their second game at 8:15 p.m. EDT Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Jaguars will host the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 in Jacksonville, Fla.