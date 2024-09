1 of 5 | Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) led the NFL in receiving yards last season. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police detained Tyreek Hill while he was arriving for the Miami Dolphins' season-opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The wide receiver was released and is still expected to play. The incident occurred before 11 a.m. EDT on a roadway just outside of Hard Rock Stadium. Advertisement

Several social media users posted videos of the incident, which showed Hill on the ground, lying face down, with officers at his side and his hands in handcuffs.

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the All-Pro playmaker was ticketed for a traffic violation.

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the Dolphins said in a statement. "He has since been released.

"Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today's game."

The Dolphins and Jaguars are set to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.