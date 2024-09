1 of 5 | Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now the highest-paid player in NFL history. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a four-year contract extension worth an NFL-record $240 million, his agency, Athletes First, announced Sunday. The pact includes $231 million guaranteed, an $80 million signing bonus and makes Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history. Prescott will receive $100 million in the first year of the extension. Advertisement

He will now be under contract through the 2028 season.

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Cowboys in 2021. The 31-year-old quarterback completed a career-high 69.5% of his throws for 4,516 yards, an NFL-high 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions over 17 starts last season en route to his third Pro Bowl selection.

He completed 67% of his throws for 29,459 yards, 202 touchdowns and 74 interceptions through his first eight seasons with the Cowboys.

The fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is 73-41 as a starter over 114 career appearances. Prescott owns a 2-5 record as a starter in the playoffs.

The Cowboys will face the Cleveland Browns in their season opener at 4:25 p.m. EDT Sunday in Cleveland.