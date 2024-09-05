Trending
Advertisement
NFL
Sept. 5, 2024 / 12:34 PM / Updated at 1:50 PM

Fantasy football: Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill lead Week 1 wide receivers rankings

By Alex Butler
Puka Nacua (R) of the Los Angeles Rams leads my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
1 of 5 | Puka Nacua (R) of the Los Angeles Rams leads my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams lead my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1.

A.J. Brown and Justin Jefferson are my other Top 5 options. Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, Nico Collins and Ja'Marr Chase round out my Top 10 plays.

Advertisement

My Week 1 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends also are available. All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week.

Players from the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens game were removed after their season-opening match Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Players also will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.

Related

Week 1 wide receiver rankings

1. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams at DET

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX

3. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB

5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at NYG

Advertisement

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. LAR

7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at CLE

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS

9. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at IND

10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE

11. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at SF

12. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals at BUF

13. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ

14. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at DET

15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

16. Malik Nabers, New York Giants vs. MIN

17. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. TEN

18. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX

19. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

20. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE

21. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at TB

22. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at PHI

23. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT

24. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

25. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB

26. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans at IND

27. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS

Advertisement

28. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at PHI

29. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans at CHI

30. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. DAL

31. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI

32. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ

33. Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers at NO

34. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL

35. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA

36. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

37. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI

38. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at SEA

39. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans at CHI

40. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. LAR

41. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. TEN

42. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

43. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

44. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

45. Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

46. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA

47. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys at CLE

48. Gabe Davis, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA

49. Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

50. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers at NO

Latest Headlines

Steelers, TE Pat Freiermuth agree to $48.4M extension
NFL // 3 hours ago
Steelers, TE Pat Freiermuth agree to $48.4M extension
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth agreed to a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his agency, Athletes First, announced Friday.
McCaffrey, Robinson top Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
McCaffrey, Robinson top Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson lead senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1.
Fantasy football: Pat Freiermuth among 4 must-start Week 1 tight ends
NFL // 3 hours ago
Fantasy football: Pat Freiermuth among 4 must-start Week 1 tight ends
MIAMI, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers is among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 1.
Baker Mayfield among 4 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 1
NFL // 5 hours ago
Baker Mayfield among 4 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 1
MIAMI, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is among four must-start fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 1, according to UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler.
All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins agree to $72.3M extension
NFL // 6 hours ago
All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins agree to $72.3M extension
MIAMI, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension, his agency, Athletes First, confirmed Friday.
Lamar Jackson, Ravens disagree with overturned TD call vs. Chiefs
NFL // 9 hours ago
Lamar Jackson, Ravens disagree with overturned TD call vs. Chiefs
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Lamar Jackson and several Baltimore Ravens players think referees should have allowed their last-second touchdown, instead of overturning the call, during their season-opening loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin to make first start since cardiac arrest
NFL // 2 days ago
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin to make first start since cardiac arrest
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Damar Hamlin will be a starting safety for the Buffalo Bills in their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.
New NFL helmet pads reduce injuries but some players, fans reject style
NFL // 2 days ago
New NFL helmet pads reduce injuries but some players, fans reject style
With the advent of Guardian Caps in the NFL, what happens when the imperative of player safety conflicts with its visual appeal?
Denver Broncos, cornerback Patrick Surtain II agree to record $96M extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Denver Broncos, cornerback Patrick Surtain II agree to record $96M extension
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Cornerback Patrick Surtain II and the Denver Broncos agreed to a record four-year, $96 million contract extension.
Houston Texans, backup quarterback Davis Mills agree to $5M extension
NFL // 2 days ago
Houston Texans, backup quarterback Davis Mills agree to $5M extension
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Veteran backup quarterback Davis Mills and the Houston Texans agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract extension, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lamar Jackson, Ravens disagree with overturned TD call vs. Chiefs
Lamar Jackson, Ravens disagree with overturned TD call vs. Chiefs
McCaffrey, Robinson top Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings
McCaffrey, Robinson top Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings
Baker Mayfield among 4 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 1
Baker Mayfield among 4 must-start fantasy football QBs for Week 1
New NFL helmet pads reduce injuries but some players, fans reject style
New NFL helmet pads reduce injuries but some players, fans reject style
Fantasy football: Pat Freiermuth among 4 must-start Week 1 tight ends
Fantasy football: Pat Freiermuth among 4 must-start Week 1 tight ends
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement