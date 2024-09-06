Fantasy football: Pat Freiermuth among 4 must-start Week 1 tight ends

1 of 5 | Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (R) leads my Week 1 rankings. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Pat Freiermuth of the Pittsburgh Steelers is among my four must-start fantasy football tight ends for Week 1. Detroit Lions pass catcher Sam LaPorta leads my Top 20 tight end rankings, which are listed below. My Week 1 quarterback, running back and wide receiver rankings also are available. These positional rankings will be updated based on developments, including injuries. Advertisement

Evan Engram and Hunter Henry join LaPorta and Freiermuth as my must-start options. Trey McBride, George Kittle and Kyle Pitts join LaPorta and Engram in my Top 5.

Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, who played in Thursday's Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens game, were removed from my rankings.

Sam LaPorta

LaPorta tops my Week 1 rankings based on several factors. The Detroit Lions-Los Angeles Rams game is expected to be the highest-scoring matchup of the week. LaPorta, the top tight end in fantasy football last season, totaled 889 yards and 10 scores on 86 catches in 2023.

The Rams tied for allowing the second-most fantasy points to tight ends last season. They also surrendered the sixth-most yards to the position.

Look for Lions quarterback Jared Goff to direct many of his throws at this star playmaker. I also expect Goff to throw at least two touchdown passes, with one going to his talented tight end.

Evan Engram

Engram is the No. 2 player in my Week 1 rankings. The Jacksonville Jaguars tight end hauled in a career-high 114 catches for 963 yards and four scores last season and is poised to remain a top target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jaguars are set to face the Miami Dolphins, who tied for allowing the seventh-most catches (91) to tight ends last season. Look for the Dolphins to focus most of their defensive attention on the Jaguars' outside receiving threats and running back Travis Etienne, while giving up targets underneath to Engram for short gains.

This matchup also could be high scoring. I expect Lawrence to target Engram many times in the red zone, which could result in an elite performance from the tight end.

Pat Freiermuth

Freiermuth is another Top 10 option for Week 1, when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons were one of four teams that allowed at least 100 catches to tight ends last season. They also surrendered 1,042 yards to the position.

Like most tight ends, Freiermuth likely needs to score a touchdown to reward his fantasy football stock owners, but I like his chances against the Falcons.

Look for the Falcons to control most of this game, forcing the Steelers to throw late. I expect at least four catches for 50 yards and a score from the Steelers tight end.

Hunter Henry

Henry is a fringe fantasy football TE1. The veteran pass catcher and the New England Patriots will start their season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Cincinnati.

The Bengals tied for allowing the most catches (107) to tight ends last season. They also surrendered 1,080 yards, the second-most in the league, to the position.

Henry is another touchdown-or-bust play, but scored an average of 5.2 per season over the last five years. He should find plenty of room to operate against the Bengals, who have been generous to opposing tight ends over the last several seasons.

I expect Henry to haul in at least four catches for 50 yards. He should provide Top 10 value if he reaches the end zone.

Week 1 fantasy football tight end rankings

1. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions vs. LAR

2. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA

3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals at BUF

4. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ

5. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT

6. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys at CLE

7. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB

8. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL

9. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. DAL

10. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI

11. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots at CIN

12. Dalton Schultz, Houston Texans at IND

13. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

14. Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers at PHI

15. Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders at TB

16. Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

17. Jonnu Smith, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX

18. Tyler Conklin, New York Jets at SF

19. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

20. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs. TEN