Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is now under contract through 2028. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Veteran tight end Pat Freiermuth agreed to a four-year, $48.4 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers, his agency, Athletes First, announced Friday. Freiermuth, 25, will now be under contract with the franchise through the 2028 season. He was set to hit free agency next off-season under the teams of his old contract. Advertisement

The second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft totaled 155 catches for 1,537 yards and 11 touchdowns through his first three seasons with the Steelers. Freiermuth totaled a career-high 63 catches for 732 yards and two scores over 16 appearances in 2022.

He logged 32 catches for 308 yards and two scores over 12 appearances last season, while limited by injuries.

Freiermuth and the Steelers are set to start their 2024-25 regular-season campaign against the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Atlanta.