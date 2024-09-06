Trending
NFL
Sept. 6, 2024 / 11:22 AM

All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins agree to $72.3M extension

By Alex Butler
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey's new contract extension includes an average annual value of more than $24 million. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey's new contract extension includes an average annual value of more than $24 million. File Photo by Larry Marano/UPI

MIAMI, Sept. 6 (UPI) -- All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension, his agency, Athletes First, confirmed Friday.

The deal will make Ramsey the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history for the second time of his career. Ramsey signed a three-year, $55 million restructured extension with the Dolphins last off-season.

The $24.1 million average annual value of his new deal is slightly more than that of Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain II, who signed a four-year, $96 million pact earlier this week.

The 29-year-old defender, who has recently missed practice because of a hamstring injury, missed seven games last season because of a knee injury. He joined the Dolphins in a trade last off-season from the Los Angeles Rams.

Ramsey received the No. 3 defensive rating among cornerbacks in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. He also received the best grade as a run defender and second-best as a pass rusher at the position. Ramsey was the top-rated cornerback in 2021, when he also received the top coverage rating.

The veteran defender, who joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, totaled 22 combined tackles, three interceptions and five passes defensed over his 10 appearances last season.

He logged 474 combined tackles, 97 passes defensed and 22 interceptions through his first 118 appearances in the NFL.

The Dolphins will host the Jaguars in their season opener at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

