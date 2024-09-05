Fantasy football: Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill lead Week 1 wide receivers rankings

1 of 5 | Puka Nacua (R) of the Los Angeles Rams leads my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams lead my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1. A.J. Brown and Justin Jefferson are my other Top 5 options. Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, Nico Collins and Ja'Marr Chase round out my Top 10 plays. Advertisement

My Week 1 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends also will be available.

All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week. Players from the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens game will be removed after their season-opening match Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Players also will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.

Week 1 wide receiver rankings

1. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams at DET

2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX

3. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC

4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB

5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at NYG

6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. LAR

7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at CLE

8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS

9. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at IND

10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE

11. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at SF

12. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals at BUF

13. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ

14. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at DET

15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

16. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL

17. Malik Nabers, New York Giants vs. MIN

18. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. TEN

19. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX

20. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

21. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE

22. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at TB

23. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at PHI

24. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT

25. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

26. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB

27. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans at IND

28. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS

29. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens at KC

30. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at PHI

31. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans at CHI

32. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. DAL

33. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI

34. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ

35. Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers at NO

36. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL

37. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL

38. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA

39. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

40. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI

41. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at SEA

42. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans at CHI

43. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. LAR

44. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. TEN

45. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV

46. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR

47. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN

48. Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU

49. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA

50. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys at CLE