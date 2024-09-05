Fantasy football: Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill lead Week 1 wide receivers rankings

1 of 5 | Puka Nacua (R) of the Los Angeles Rams leads my Week 1 fantasy football wide receiver rankings. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Puka Nacua, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams lead my Top 50 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 1.
A.J. Brown and Justin Jefferson are my other Top 5 options. Amon-Ra St. Brown, CeeDee Lamb, Mike Evans, Nico Collins and Ja'Marr Chase round out my Top 10 plays.
My Week 1 rankings for quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends also will be available.
All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week. Players from the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens game will be removed after their season-opening match Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Players also will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.
Week 1 wide receiver rankings
1. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams at DET
2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX
3. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC
4. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB
5. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at NYG
6. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions vs. LAR
7. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys at CLE
8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS
9. Nico Collins, Houston Texans at IND
10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE
11. Garrett Wilson, New York Jets at SF
12. Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals at BUF
13. Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ
14. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams at DET
15. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
16. Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL
17. Malik Nabers, New York Giants vs. MIN
18. D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears vs. TEN
19. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX
20. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN
21. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE
22. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders at TB
23. Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers at PHI
24. Drake London, Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT
25. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU
26. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB
27. Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans at IND
28. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS
29. Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens at KC
30. Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers at PHI
31. Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans at CHI
32. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns vs. DAL
33. Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI
34. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ
35. Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers at NO
36. George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL
37. Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL
38. Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA
39. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV
40. Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI
41. Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos at SEA
42. DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans at CHI
43. Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions vs. LAR
44. Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears vs. TEN
45. Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV
46. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
47. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN
48. Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU
49. Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA
50. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys at CLE