McCaffrey, Robinson top Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings

MIAMI, Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson lead my Top 30 fantasy football running back rankings for Week 1.
Jonathan Taylor, Saquon Barkley and James Cook are my other Top 5 options. Kenneth Walker, Breece Hall, Jahmyr Gibbs, Travis Etienne and Josh Jacobs should be considered Top 10 plays for Week 1.
My rankings were compiled based on several factors, including: likely workload, strength of opponent, previous matchup history, expected red zone opportunities and predicted game script.
All positional rankings will be updated throughout the week. Players from the Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens game will be removed after their season-opening match Thursday in Kansas City, Mo. Players also will be removed from or adjusted within the rankings based on injuries.
Week 1 fantasy football running back rankings
1. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ
2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT
3. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU
4. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB
5. James Cook, Buffalo Bills vs. ARI
6. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN
7. Breece Hall, New York Jets at SF
8. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions vs. LAR
9. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA
10. Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers at PHI
11. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS
12. De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX
13. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams at DET
14. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos at SEA
15. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL
16. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
17. Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens at KC
18. Joe Mixon, Houston Texans at IND
19. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins vs. JAX
20. Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings at NYG
21. James Conner, Arizona Cardinals at BUF
22. D'Andre Swift, Chicago Bears vs. TEN
23. Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans at CHI
24. Jerome Ford, Cleveland Browns vs. DAL
25. Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders at LAC
26. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots at CIN
27. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders at TB
28. Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE
29. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at CLE
30. Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV