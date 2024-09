1 of 5 | Davis Mills (C) and starter C.J. Stroud are the only quarterbacks on the Houston Texans roster. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Veteran backup quarterback Davis Mills and the Houston Texans agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract extension, a league source told UPI on Wednesday. The deal will keep Mills under contract through the 2025 season. Mills, 25, completed 18 of 39 (46.2%) of his throws for 173 yards and two scores over six appearances last season for the Texans. Advertisement

The third-round pick by the Texans in the 2021 NFL Draft completed 62.8% of his throws for 5,955 yards, 35 scores and 25 interceptions through his first 34 career appearances. Mills has a 5-19-1 career record as a starter.

He is set to be the backup to Texans starter C.J. Stroud. The Texans placed veteran backup Case Keenum on season-ending injured reserve last month. Stroud and Mills are the only quarterbacks on the Texans roster. Kedon Slovis is the Texans' practice squad quarterback.

The Texans will playe the Indianapolis Colts in their season opener at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday in Indianapolis.