Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (R) agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Cornerback Patrick Surtain II and the Denver Broncos agreed to a record four-year, $96 million contract extension. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and the Denver Post about the agreement Wednesday. The pact, which makes Surtain the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, includes $77 million guaranteed. Advertisement

Surtain, 24, was the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The three-year veteran made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons and was an All-Pro in 2022.

Surtain totaled 69 combined tackles, an interception and 12 passes defensed last season. He logged 187 combined tackles, 36 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a touchdown over his first 50 career appearances.

Surtain received the 31st-best defensive grade among cornerbacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He received the second-best tackling grade at the position.

Surtain received the second-best defensive grade and coverage rating among cornerbacks in 2022, trailing only Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets.

The Broncos will face the Seattle Seahawks in their season opener at 4:05 p.m. EDT Sunday in Seattle.

