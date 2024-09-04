Trending
NFL
Sept. 4, 2024

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin to make first start since cardiac arrest

By Alex Butler
The Buffalo Bills will start Damar Hamlin (3) and Taylor Rapp at safety on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Damar Hamlin will be a starting safety for the Buffalo Bills in their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

The Bills will face the Cardinals on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The game will mark Hamlin's first start since Jan. 2, 2023, when he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin returned to make five appearances in a backup role last season.

"What else can't this young man do?" McDermott told reporters. "He basically went through what he went through on the field. ... It's one thing to come back off of an ACL or a broken bone. It's another thing to come back off of what he came back off of, right?Let alone, just to decide to play football and contact football, in full pads at the NFL level.

"I don't think I need to say anything more. I mean, it's incredible."

The Bills experienced major roster turnover this off-season, including the departure of veteran safety Jordan Poyer in free agency. Safety Micah Hyde, who started 14 games last season, remains a free agent.

Hamlin, 26, totaled two tackles last season. He logged 95 combined tackles six tackles for a loss, four passes defensed, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 34 appearances through his first three seasons.

Hamlin received the 51st-best defensive grade among safeties in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. He made a career-high 13 starts that season. Hamlin received the 48th-best coverage grade at the position.

McDermott praised Hamlin for taking advantage of the opportunity to start, while referencing his consistency and rapport with fellow starting safety Taylor Rapp.

The Bills and Cardinals will kick off at 1 p.m. EDT Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

