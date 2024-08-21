Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Hill, Taylor lead Top 200 rankings

1 of 5 | San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey leads my Top 200 player rankings for the 2024 fantasy football campaign. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Jonathan Taylor lead my annual Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2024. Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, A.J. Brown, Puka Nacua, Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, De'Von Achane and Breece Hall are among the other players I would target in the first round. Advertisement

My Top 14 includes six running backs and eight wide receivers. Check out my individual quarterback, running back and wide receiver rankings for more details about my favorite players at those positions.

Some defensive/special teams units and kickers are listed at the end of my overall Top 200 rankings. Stay tuned for updates to the overall rankings in the coming weeks, as teams trim rosters, players disappoint or impress coaches and injuries occur.

Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2024

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6

3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12

5. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

6. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5

7. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12

8. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5

9. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 6

10. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6

11. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 12

12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

13. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6

14. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 12

15. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

16. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 12

17. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 10

18. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14

19. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12

20. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6

21. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6

22. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

23. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 6

24. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12

25. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 10

26. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10

27. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14

28. Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14

29. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6

30. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7

31. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 6

32. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12

33. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 10

34. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

35. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

36. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11

37. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

38. D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7

39. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

40. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

41. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12

42. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

43. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10

44. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5

45. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10

46. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14

47. Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 5

48. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6

49. Stefon Diggs, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14

50. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14

51. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

52. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

53. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5

54. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12

55. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14

56. Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 5

57. Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6

58. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

59. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14

60. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6

61. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6

62. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 12

63. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12

64. Tua Tagovalioa, QB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6

65. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10

66. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14

67. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

68. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

69. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

70. Zack Moss, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12

71. Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

72. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

73. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11

74. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11

75. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12

76. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12

77. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14

78. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11

79. Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets, Bye Week 12

80. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 6

81. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

82. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

83. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12

84. Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10

85. Keenan Allen, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7

86. Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6

87. Dionatae Johnson, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 11

88. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14

89. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 10

90. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

91. Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 10

92. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

93. Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12

94. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 5

95. Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12

96. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 10

97. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12

98. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

99. Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7

100. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 5

101. Gus Edwards, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

102. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 11

103. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12

104. Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12

105. Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11

106. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 10

107. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 10

108. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

109. Rico Dowdle, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

110. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10

111. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10

112. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

113. Austin Ekeler, RB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

114. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10

115. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

116. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5

117. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6

118. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

119. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

120. Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

121. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6

122. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

123. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12

124. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 12

125. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10

126. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

127. Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10

128. Mike Williams, New York Jets, Bye Week 12

129. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12

130. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

131. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 10

132. Antonio Gibson, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

133. Curtis Samuel, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12

134. Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

135. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

136. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

137. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10

138. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

139. Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12

140. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11

141. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11

142. Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6

143. Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants, Bye Week 11

144. Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 6

145. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7

146. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14

147. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14

148. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 11

149. Gabe Davis, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12

150. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14

151. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

152. Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

153. Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9

154. Marvin Mims, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14

155. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7

156. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14

157. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

158. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

159. Ray Davis, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12

160. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12

161. Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14

162. Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 12

163. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14

164. Audric Estime, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14

165. Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 12

166. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10

167. Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12

168. Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6

169. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6

170. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7

171. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10

172. Alexander Mattison, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 10

173. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 12

174. Tyler Conklin, TE, New York Jets, Bye Week 12

175. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14

176. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 5

177. Jonathan Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 11

178. Cleveland Browns, D/ST, Bye Week 10

179. New York Jets, D/ST, Bye Week 12

180. Dallas Cowboys, D/ST, Bye Week 7

181. Pittsburgh Steelers, D/ST, Bye Week 9

182. Baltimore Ravens, D/ST, Bye Week 14

183. Miami Dolphins, D/ST, Bye Week 6

184. San Francisco 49ers, D/ST, Bye Week 9

185. Cincinnati Bengals, D/ST, Bye Week 12

186. New Orleans Saints, D/ST, Bye Week 12

187. Detroit Lions, D/ST, Bye Week 5

188. Kansas City Chiefs, D/ST, Bye Week 6

189. Brandon Aubrey, K, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7

190. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14

191. Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12

192. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6

193. Jake Bates, K, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5

194. Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5

195. Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14

196. Greg Zuerlein, K, New York Jets, Bye Week 12

197. Jake Moody, K, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9

198. Cameron Dicker, K, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5

199. Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12

200. Cairo Santos, K, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7