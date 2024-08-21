Fantasy football: McCaffrey, Hill, Taylor lead Top 200 rankings

1 of 5 | San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey leads my Top 200 player rankings for the 2024 fantasy football campaign. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Christian McCaffrey, Tyreek Hill and Jonathan Taylor lead my annual Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2024.
Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Saquon Barkley, Bijan Robinson, A.J. Brown, Puka Nacua, Justin Jefferson, Garrett Wilson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, De'Von Achane and Breece Hall are among the other players I would target in the first round.
My Top 14 includes six running backs and eight wide receivers. Check out my individual quarterback, running back and wide receiver rankings for more details about my favorite players at those positions.
Some defensive/special teams units and kickers are listed at the end of my overall Top 200 rankings. Stay tuned for updates to the overall rankings in the coming weeks, as teams trim rosters, players disappoint or impress coaches and injuries occur.
Top 200 fantasy football player rankings for 2024
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
2. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6
3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14
4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12
5. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7
6. Saquon Barkley, RB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5
7. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12
8. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5
9. Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 6
10. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6
11. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets, Bye Week 12
12. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5
13. De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6
14. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 12
15. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5
16. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 12
17. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 10
18. Nico Collins, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14
19. James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12
20. Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6
21. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6
22. Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11
23. Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 6
24. Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12
25. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 10
26. Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10
27. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14
28. Joe Mixon, RB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14
29. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6
30. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7
31. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 6
32. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12
33. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 10
34. Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14
35. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
36. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11
37. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
38. D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7
39. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11
40. George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9
41. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12
42. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14
43. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10
44. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5
45. Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10
46. Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14
47. Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 5
48. Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6
49. Stefon Diggs, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14
50. Tank Dell, WR, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14
51. Malik Nabers, WR, New York Giants, Bye Week 11
52. Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5
53. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5
54. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12
55. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14
56. Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 5
57. Aaron Jones, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6
58. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14
59. Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14
60. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6
61. Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6
62. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 12
63. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12
64. Tua Tagovalioa, QB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6
65. Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10
66. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14
67. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11
68. Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5
69. David Montgomery, RB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5
70. Zack Moss, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12
71. Devin Singletary, RB, New York Giants, Bye Week 11
72. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14
73. James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11
74. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11
75. Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12
76. Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12
77. C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14
78. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11
79. Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets, Bye Week 12
80. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 6
81. Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5
82. Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9
83. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12
84. Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10
85. Keenan Allen, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7
86. Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6
87. Dionatae Johnson, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 11
88. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14
89. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 10
90. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9
91. Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 10
92. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5
93. Keon Coleman, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12
94. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 5
95. Khalil Shakir, WR, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12
96. Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 10
97. Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12
98. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
99. Rome Odunze, WR, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7
100. Tyjae Spears, RB, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 5
101. Gus Edwards, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5
102. Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 11
103. Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12
104. Chase Brown, RB, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12
105. Trey Benson, RB, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11
106. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 10
107. Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seattle Seahawks, Bye Week 10
108. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7
109. Rico Dowdle, RB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7
110. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10
111. David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10
112. Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7
113. Austin Ekeler, RB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14
114. Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10
115. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5
116. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5
117. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6
118. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7
119. Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14
120. Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14
121. Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6
122. DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14
123. Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12
124. Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 12
125. Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10
126. Josh Palmer, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5
127. Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10
128. Mike Williams, New York Jets, Bye Week 12
129. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12
130. Brock Purdy, QB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
131. Brock Bowers, TE, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 10
132. Antonio Gibson, RB, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14
133. Curtis Samuel, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12
134. Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7
135. Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14
136. Jahan Dotson, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14
137. Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns, Bye Week 10
138. Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7
139. Kirk Cousins, QB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12
140. Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals, Bye Week 11
141. Bucky Irving, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bye Week 11
142. Ty Chandler, RB, Minnesota Vikings, Bye Week 6
143. Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, New York Giants, Bye Week 11
144. Blake Corum, RB, Los Angeles Rams, Bye Week 6
145. Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7
146. Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14
147. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14
148. Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 11
149. Gabe Davis, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12
150. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Indianapolis Colts, Bye Week 14
151. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9
152. Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
153. Roman Wilson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers, Bye Week 9
154. Marvin Mims, WR, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14
155. Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7
156. Jayden Daniels, QB, Washington Commanders, Bye Week 14
157. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5
158. Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
159. Ray Davis, RB, Buffalo Bills, Bye Week 12
160. Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12
161. Keaton Mitchell, RB, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14
162. Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets, Bye Week 12
163. Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14
164. Audric Estime, RB, Denver Broncos, Bye Week 14
165. Kendre Miller, RB, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 12
166. A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10
167. Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars, Bye Week 12
168. Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins, Bye Week 6
169. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6
170. Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7
171. MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers, Bye Week 10
172. Alexander Mattison, RB, Las Vegas Raiders, Bye Week 10
173. Taysom Hill, TE, New Orleans Saints, Bye Week 12
174. Tyler Conklin, TE, New York Jets, Bye Week 12
175. Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots, Bye Week 14
176. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Tennessee Titans, Bye Week 5
177. Jonathan Brooks, RB, Carolina Panthers, Bye Week 11
178. Cleveland Browns, D/ST, Bye Week 10
179. New York Jets, D/ST, Bye Week 12
180. Dallas Cowboys, D/ST, Bye Week 7
181. Pittsburgh Steelers, D/ST, Bye Week 9
182. Baltimore Ravens, D/ST, Bye Week 14
183. Miami Dolphins, D/ST, Bye Week 6
184. San Francisco 49ers, D/ST, Bye Week 9
185. Cincinnati Bengals, D/ST, Bye Week 12
186. New Orleans Saints, D/ST, Bye Week 12
187. Detroit Lions, D/ST, Bye Week 5
188. Kansas City Chiefs, D/ST, Bye Week 6
189. Brandon Aubrey, K, Dallas Cowboys, Bye Week 7
190. Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens, Bye Week 14
191. Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals, Bye Week 12
192. Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs, Bye Week 6
193. Jake Bates, K, Detroit Lions, Bye Week 5
194. Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles, Bye Week 5
195. Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans, Bye Week 14
196. Greg Zuerlein, K, New York Jets, Bye Week 12
197. Jake Moody, K, San Francisco 49ers, Bye Week 9
198. Cameron Dicker, K, Los Angeles Chargers, Bye Week 5
199. Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons, Bye Week 12
200. Cairo Santos, K, Chicago Bears, Bye Week 7