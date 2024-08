Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to return to practice next week. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is expected to return to practice next week after sitting out because of a hamstring injury, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday. Campbell made the comments when he met with reporters at the Detroit Lions Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park, Mich. The Lions will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in their final preseason game Saturday in Detroit. Advertisement

"Our plan is to get him going next week," Campbell said of Gibbs. "He is trending the right way.

"We are hoping the day after the Pittsburgh game, I think we are going to get a lot of guys back. We are shooting for [tackle] Dan Skipper, shooting for [guard] Kevin Zeitler, [tight end] Sam LaPorta, Gibbs, [linebacker] Malcolm Rodriguez and I think we might start [defensive lineman] D.J. Reader up, too.

Gibbs exited practice early and was evaluated for a leg injury Aug. 12. The second-year running back totaled 1,261 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns en route to Pro Bowl honors during his rookie year.

The Lions will host the Los Angeles Rams in their regular-season opener at 8:20 p.m. EDT Sept. 8 at Ford Field.