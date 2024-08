Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 5 of 5 passes for 51 yards and a score in a preseason win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa sniped a touchdown toss into the corner of the end zone to end a perfect first drive in his 2024 preseason debut, leading the Miami Dolphins past the Washington Commanders on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The star quarterback, who signed a $212.4 million extension this off-season, completed 5 of 5 passes for 51 yards in his first-quarter appearance during the 13-6 triumph at Hard Rock Stadium. Advertisement

"For the most part, I thought we played to our standard, which I was pumped about," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters.

Tagovailoa, who did not play in the Dolphins' preseason opener last weekend over the Atlanta Falcons, played without star pass catchers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, among others, in Saturday's win. He found three different receivers on his lone drive. He ended that possession by taking a shotgun snap and dropping a deep pass to the back shoulder of wide receiver River Cracraft with 4:42 remaining in the first quarter.

A @Tua to @rivercracraft touchdown to cap off a strong first drive! pic.twitter.com/FUirpFYfm6— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 17, 2024

Commanders kicker Riley Patterson cut into the deficit with a 46-yard attempt 47 seconds into the second quarter.

Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders made a 39-yard attempt 7:47 before halftime. Patterson answered with a 38-yard kick 7:24 later to make the score 10-6 at the break.

The Dolphins went on a 9-play, 69-yard scoring drive to start the second half. Sanders ended the possession with a 33-yard attempt. Those proved to be the final points of the night.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, completed 10 of 12 passes for 78 yards in the loss.

Dolphins running back Chris Brooks ran for 63 yards on five carries, but left the game early because of an injury. Wide receiver Erik Ezukanma caught five passes for a game-high 65 yards in the victory.

The Dolphins will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their final preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Friday in Tampa, Fla. They will start their regular-season campaign against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 8 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Commanders will host the New England Patriots in their preseason finale at 8 p.m. Aug. 25 in Landover, Md. They will face the Buccaneers in their regular-season opener Sept. 8 in Tampa.